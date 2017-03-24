First action sequence of Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have come back together for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. Salman had posted the first picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai from Austria. Now, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar shared a small video of an action scene on his twitter page.

The movie is revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.