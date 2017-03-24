FLASH NEWS Flipkart to acquire eBay’s India operations: Reports 1,417 kg cocaine with Lionel Messi branding seized in Peru Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad, who assaulted an AI official, barred from flying by Federation of Indian Airlines Parliamentary panel to summon RBI Guv again to explain how much of the junked currency deposited post demonetisation London attacker had been investigated by security services: PM Theresa May Paytm employees crorepatis after selling stock worth ₹100 cr

First action sequence of Salman Khan in Tiger Zinda Hai!

March 24, 2017

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif have come back together for the sequel of Ek Tha Tiger. Salman had posted the first picture from the sets of Tiger Zinda Hai from Austria. Now, the director of the film Ali Abbas Zafar shared a small video of an action scene on his twitter page.

The movie is revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation. Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.

