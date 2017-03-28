First Look of Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend

Check out the first look of MohitSuri’s Half Girlfriend has been revealed. Half Girlfriend” is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s eponymous and is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

Arjun kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will play the lead roles in the movie. “Half Girlfriend” is the story about a boy from a rural yet royal family in Bihar who falls in love with a Delhi girl. Arjun will play the role of Madhav Jha, while Shraddha will be play the character of Riya Somani. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha will share screen space.

And here's the first look of #HalfGirlfriend… Arjun Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/1EQWmC4GhG — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2017

After the success of “2 States”, Mohit Suri is all ready to come up with another adaptation of a Chetan Bhagat novel, and like the previous one, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the male lead. The novel was a big hit, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the movie.