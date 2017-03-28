FLASH NEWS IND vs AUS – Ravindra Jadeja named Man Of The Match and Man Of The Series IndvAus 4th Test: India beat Australia by 8 wickets in Dharamsala to win series 2-1 and reclaim Border-Gavaskar Trophy Internet users in India to reach 730 million by 2020: Govt 5 people arrested in connection with the assault on Nigerian nationals in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida Legendary South African anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Kathrada passes away

Entertainment


First Look of Arjun Kapoor – Shraddha Kapoor starrer Half Girlfriend

moviecrow.com
March 28, 2017

Check out the first look of MohitSuri’s Half Girlfriend has been revealed. Half Girlfriend” is an adaptation of Chetan Bhagat’s eponymous and is being produced by Balaji Motion Pictures.

Arjun kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor will play the lead roles in the movie. “Half Girlfriend” is the story about a boy from a rural yet royal family in Bihar who falls in love with a Delhi girl. Arjun will play the role of Madhav Jha, while Shraddha will be play the character of Riya Somani. This is the first time Arjun and Shraddha will share screen space.

After the success of “2 States”, Mohit Suri is all ready to come up with another adaptation of a Chetan Bhagat novel, and like the previous one, Arjun Kapoor will be seen as the male lead. The novel was a big hit, and fans are now eagerly awaiting the movie.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS