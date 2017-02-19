First schedule of Vijay 61 to wrap up….

We had recently updated about the progress of Vijay 61 being directed by Atlee. The unit is right now shooting in a set created by art director Muthuraj in Chennai, where rural portions of the film are being canned. We had also told you that thiruvizha scene and action sequences are being shot in the set.

A further update has come our way. Our sources tell us that this first schedule will get wrapped on the 27th February. The next one will begin when Muthuraj completes erecting another set which again will be based on the 80s set up.

Vijay 61 features Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and others.