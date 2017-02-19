FLASH NEWS NEET 2017: TN sends bills to president, DMK seeks PM intervention India A vs Australia: Shreyas Iyer slams 202* as match ends in draw Former Chief Justice of India Altamas Kabir passes away at a Kolkata hospital World’s 1st transgender doll based on US teen to be launched MS Dhoni removed as IPL team Pune Supergiants captain; Steve Smith to take over DMK announces hunger strike on Feb 22 in all district offices of the party in Tamil Nadu An FIR has been filed against DMK working president M K Stalin, his party MLAs, MPs and cadres India wins silver at Asian Women’s Rugby Sevens Trophy Paytm Payments Bank to launch next week, says Paytm Founder Federer takes Aus Open trophy to top of Swiss Alps mountain

First schedule of Vijay 61 to wrap up….

behindwoods.com
February 19, 2017

We had recently updated about the progress of Vijay 61 being directed by Atlee. The unit is right now shooting in a set created by art director Muthuraj in Chennai, where rural portions of the film are being canned. We had also told you that thiruvizha scene and action sequences are being shot in the set.

A further update has come our way. Our sources tell us that this first schedule will get wrapped on the 27th February. The next one will begin when Muthuraj completes erecting another set which again will be based on the 80s set up.

Vijay 61 features Nithya Menon, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha and others.

