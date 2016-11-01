FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Entertainment


Gautami, Kamal call it quits

Covai Post Network
November 1, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Actress Gautami today said that she and actor Kamal Haasan are no longer together.

“It is heartbreaking for me to have to say today that I and Mr. Haasan are no longer together. After almost 13 years together, it has been one of the most devastating decisions that I have ever had to make in my life,” Gautami wrote in her blog.

“It has taken me a very long time, a couple of years at the very least, to accept this heartbreaking truth and come to this decision. This decision to set forth on my own at this stage in my life is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions any woman will ever have to make but it is a necessary one for me. For, I am a mother first and foremost and I have a responsibility to my child to be the best mother that I can be. And to do that, it is essential that I am at peace within myself.”

“It is no secret that I have always been a fan of Mr. Haasan since before I came to the film industry and I continue to admire and cheer on his monumental talent and achievements,” she added.

Speculation that things have not good between the two has been on for sometime now. There have been many flash points in their relationship, but the major one seemed to be the fallout between Gautami and Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan during the shoot of Sabaash Naidu.

Comments 7
"Appreciate you sharing, great blog article.Much thanks again. Will read onвЂ¦" [eebest8 fiverr] - Dec 09, 2016
Thanks for the post.Really thank you! Much obliged. [dieta skuteczna odchudzajaca] - Dec 13, 2016
Thanks for sharing, this is a fantastic article post.Really thank you! Really Great. [Freelance writing jobs] - Dec 17, 2016
Thanks for ones marvelous posting! I quite enjoyed reading it, you happen to be a great author.I will make certain to bookmark your blog and may come back at some point. I want to encourage yourself to continue your great writing, have a nice evening! http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Kaycee Fiorentini] - Dec 31, 2016
Looking forward to reading more. Great article post.Really thank you! Really Great. [http://subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
A round of applause for your blog.Much thanks again. Will read on... [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com/] - Jan 25, 2017
Im thankful for the blog post. Much obliged. [Natural] - Feb 03, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS