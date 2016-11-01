Gautami, Kamal call it quits

Actress Gautami today said that she and actor Kamal Haasan are no longer together.

“It is heartbreaking for me to have to say today that I and Mr. Haasan are no longer together. After almost 13 years together, it has been one of the most devastating decisions that I have ever had to make in my life,” Gautami wrote in her blog.

“It has taken me a very long time, a couple of years at the very least, to accept this heartbreaking truth and come to this decision. This decision to set forth on my own at this stage in my life is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions any woman will ever have to make but it is a necessary one for me. For, I am a mother first and foremost and I have a responsibility to my child to be the best mother that I can be. And to do that, it is essential that I am at peace within myself.”

“It is no secret that I have always been a fan of Mr. Haasan since before I came to the film industry and I continue to admire and cheer on his monumental talent and achievements,” she added.

Heartbroken to have to share…Life and decisions https://t.co/HPXPUKwPGA via @wordpressdotcom — Gautami (@gautamitads) November 1, 2016

Speculation that things have not good between the two has been on for sometime now. There have been many flash points in their relationship, but the major one seemed to be the fallout between Gautami and Kamal’s daughter Shruti Haasan during the shoot of Sabaash Naidu.