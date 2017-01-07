FLASH NEWS Sasikala Natarajan removes O Pannerselvam from the post of AIADMK’s treasurer ; Dindigul Sreenivasan appointed in his place. OPS speech impact, tomorrow governor will meet OPS: Mumbai Rajbhavan sources Urgent cabinet meeting called at Poes Garden Panneerselvam’s late night visit to Amma memorial adds to TN suspense, sits in meditation Sasikala Natarajan is unfit to become the party chief and the Tamil Nadu chief minister: PH Pandian Special Court grants bail to former Coal secretary H C Gupta, others in Coal Scam case, reports Pakistan intruder shot dead in Bamiyal sector, Pathankot, reports Sheena Bora Murder Case: CBI summons ex-Mumbai cop Rakesh Maria, reports Alleged ISI agent Shamshul Hoda in Kanpur train derailment deported from Dubai to Nepal, reports I’m In Charge, Jayalalithaa Told UK Doctor From Hospital Bed

Gautham Menon officialy announces his next film

moviecrow.com
January 7, 2017

Gautham Menon’s production house hinted about a breaking announcement involving Ondraga Entertainment and P. Madan’s Escape Artists Motion Pictures. This was followed by an official announcement on Menon’s next movie without giving away too many details. The image reflected the director’s search for his 12th person and was titled My 12th man ? indicating the question of who would be his 12th man on the list. He has also hinted at announcements on this campaign to be made at 6 PM everyday.

Though the director has not revealed anything as of now, one cannot help but wonder if this could be the revival of his highly ambitious project, Dhruva Natchathiram. With Vikram as the lead, the revival project is said to be written on the lines of the Bourne series and names like Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and a well-known Telugu star are being speculated to be a part of it. Watch this space for more updates on the official announcements.

