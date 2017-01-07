Gautham Menon officialy announces his next film

Gautham Menon’s production house hinted about a breaking announcement involving Ondraga Entertainment and P. Madan’s Escape Artists Motion Pictures. This was followed by an official announcement on Menon’s next movie without giving away too many details. The image reflected the director’s search for his 12th person and was titled My 12th man ? indicating the question of who would be his 12th man on the list. He has also hinted at announcements on this campaign to be made at 6 PM everyday.

Though the director has not revealed anything as of now, one cannot help but wonder if this could be the revival of his highly ambitious project, Dhruva Natchathiram. With Vikram as the lead, the revival project is said to be written on the lines of the Bourne series and names like Amitabh Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari and a well-known Telugu star are being speculated to be a part of it. Watch this space for more updates on the official announcements.