Gems from Twinkle Khanna that can’t be ignored

A slip of the tongue or a slip of fingers while tweeting can cost you many night’s sleep. Unperturbed, Twinkle Khanna, the actor, columnist, writer and wife of superstar Akshay Kumar, has been churning out tweets on all controversial issues with elan. She surely knows how to get everyone’s attention with her witty one-liners.

Perhaps, humour is her best trick. It is not to say that she doesn’t get trolled, but she surely knows how to shut them up as well. She is known to speak her mind out on feminism, politics and motherhood. Here are some unforgettable tweets. Enjoy

“Radhe Maa’s life should be made into a reality show. I have a fascination for her.”

Twinkle did take to Radhe Maa in a big way, she even wrote about her in her column.

“These days by 40 u could be on the way to your 2nd marriage so what’s the point of fasting-don’t need the men to last that long anymore”

Her take on Karva Chauth is interesting and very new age. Did she fast for Akshay Kumar, we know the answer.

Every Indian woman’s story; we ask for a cape and get handed an apron

She nailed the story of most of us woman.

Want to eat meat, go ahead & if someone has a beef with that then hold your ground-don’t chicken out or there really will be egg on your face.

Important opinion expressed so casually

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath ought to do a yoga ‘asana’ which eases “releasing gas”

A jibe at Yogi Adityanath on Women’s protection issue.