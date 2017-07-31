Good news for Ajith fans! It is a big day for Vivegam!

Authentic sources close to the team confirmed to us that Thala Ajith’s much-anticipated film, Vivegam directed by Siva will be going through the censor proceedings today (31st July). Going by Ajith – Siva’s track record, one might expect a clean ‘U’ certificate.

Now if the censor is done today and if it is positive, there will be no stopping Vivegam from storming the box office on the 10th of August. We are expecting the team to announce the official release date later tonight once the censor is done.

