Happy Birthday ‘Chiyaan’ Vikram

There is an actor in Tamil cinema, who can alter his weight drastically if the character demands, who can take an artificial makeover session for more any number of hours and who can just do anything for a film, when some of us struggle to make a continuous walk in his age. Yes, you guessed it right…! We are talking about Chiyaan Vikram, who turns super 50 today.

Starting his illustrious acting journey with ‘En Kadhal Kanmani’, Chiyaan as he is fondly addressed by his fans, is now on the 26th year of his acting, busy acting in his 51st film ‘Iru Mugan’ which is also touted to be his first dual role flick Be it in commercial mass hero subjects like ‘Dhool’ or experimental roles like ‘Pithamagan’, Vikram has done the maximum justification to his role. A petrous look and hilarious humour can come together from this alluring actor.

Calling him the most deserved actor of our generation, isn’t an exaggeration. Since his start, the charming actor has never hesitated to fulfil the requirements of the story. ‘Sethu’, where he acquires a brain damage because of goon attack, is still a stand out performance of Vikram in the industry. The recent ‘I’, where his senses were dampened because of complete starving, made everyone to give a standing ovation for this absolute performer. The exclamation for his performance in the film hasn’t died down a bit even now. The recent announcement on National awards was not so well received among Tamil movie buffs as most of them felt that it failed to recognize Vikam’s extremely dedicated performance in the Shankar directed flick.

Industry wonders how Chiyaan stays ever-fit in the age of 50, even after multiple major surgeries performed on him. The dashing hero got knees, which made a German knee surgeon to determine that he can never ever walk again, and should come in a wheelchair. But he faked his report with an extremist attitude and his passion for cinema. Precisely, the term ‘Dedication’ refers to Vikram.

Kennedy John Victor (Birth Name) stands as an epitome of hard work, dedication, self-confidence and a undying passion for cinema. His philanthropic activities aren’t even known for many of us, which have been undertaken by him silently

Kenny once promised his wife in earlier stage as ‘I cannot earn much now, but one day I would be able to take you to the best places in the world’. And with sincere love for cinema, he is up to what he said.

IndiaGlitz wishes the charming Chiyaan, a very Happy Birthday and we convey our heartiest wishes for him to transform as a proud identity of our Tamil cine industry.