FLASH NEWS Nepal media reports Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has resigned The athlete was suspended by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) after being caught with meldonium Ford Mustang has become the most popular sportscar in the world with over 150,000 sold in 2016 A special CBI court today granted bail to Satish Pradhan, the sixth accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case Three men arrested over Manchester attack: Police Dubai recruits world’s first robot police officer 23 pilgrims killed as bus falls into river in Uttarakhand Local body wants ₹2.8 cr fine from Bieber concert organiser India’s first underwater tunnel finished ahead of schedule Pakistan ‘assures’ Kulbhushan Jadhav is alive

Entertainment


Happy Birthday Vikram: 5 all-time best performances of Chiyaan

indiatoday.intoday.in
April 17, 2017

Vikram is one of the finest actors we have today in India. As Chiyaan turns a year older today, here are the best performances of the actor.

Written by Srivatsan

Kamal Haasan is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to acting or direction. As far as Tamil cinema is concerned, Vikram is one of the few actors who has always pushed the envelope, be it Sethu or his drastic physical transformation for I (2015).

When Kennedy John Victor made his acting debut in En Kadhal Kanmani (1990), his success wasn’t instant. Vikram goes synonymous with hardware and perseverance. In fact, it took nine years for him to achieve the much-needed limelight, thanks to director Bala’s Sethu, which won international acclaim for its solid story. But but fate didn’t spare Vikram as Sethu went through a hell lot before it caught the attention of the audiences.

What’s amusing about Vikram is his varied choice of scripts. He redefined commercial cinema after playing the titular roles in films like Saamy, Gemini, Dhill and Dhool. Even after all these years, the climax scene of Pithamagan leaves us with tears. That’s the impact of a ‘stellar’ performance. In a career spanning more than two decades, Vikram has left no stone unturned. Though he has never failed to impress the audiences with his performance, filmmakers have often failed to feed the actor with a decent script. For the same, Gautham Menon’s forthcoming venture Dhruva Natchathiram is probably the best thing happened to Vikram since Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan.

On Sunday, Gautham released a teaser from the film, which clocked more than 1 million views in 16 hours. Needless to say, John (Vikram) is stylish and flamboyant as ever. Even if the script manages to satisfy half of what it depicts in the teaser, Dhruva Natchathiram is very likely to be a game changer for Vikram, as it will be for Gautham Menon.

As Chiyaan Vikram turns a year older today, we look at some of his best performances that made him what he is today.

Sethu (1999):

Directed by Bala, Sethu gave the much-needed breakthrough in Vikram’s career. The film, which tells the love story between Sethu (Vikram), a college rogue and Abhinaya, ruffled the audiences with its novel theme. The highlight of the film is the climax featuring Vikram with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s heartwarming background score. Sethu won the National Award for Best Tamil film, while Vikram earned the sobriquet ‘Chiyaan’. It was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam with Salman Khan, which also remains to be one of Khan’s best performances till date.

Kasi (2001):

A remake of the Malayalam film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum starring Kalabhavan Mani in the lead, Kasi opened to rave reviews for its offbeat theme. Several critics praised Vikram’s performance as the eponymous character of a blind singer Kasi. Again, Vikram won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Pithamagan (2003):

In Pithamagan, Vikram collaborated with his peer Suriya, who is also known for pushing boundaries in films. Directed by Bala, Pithamagan is about the friendship between Chithan (Vikram) and Sakthi (Suriya). Upon release, the film received unanimous positive response from critics and audiences for its story, tremendous performances by the lead actors and the songs. Playing the role of a caretaker of a cemetery, Vikram won his first National Award for Best Actor, while Suriya won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Pithamagan was highly successful at the box office.

Anniyan (2005):

Directed by Shankar, Anniyan became an out-and-out money spinner at the box office. In this psychological thriller, Vikram played triple roles as Ramanujam, Remo and Anniyan. The film revolves around Ambi, who who suffers from multiple personality disorder and develops two other identities: a fashion model Remo and a vigilante serial killer named Anniyan. Like most of Shankar’s works, Anniyan too talks about every common man’s problem, be it corruption or violence. Of course, how can we forget the scene where Vikram confronts Prakash Raj, while reacting in three distinct ways. The film won a National Award in the Special Effects category and swept top honours at Filmfare Awards.

Deiva Thirumagal (2011):

Based on the Hollywood film I Am Sam, Deiva Thirumagal tells the story between Krishna (Vikram), an intellectually disabled father and her daughter Nila (Baby Sarah). High on emotional quotient, Deiva Thirumagal left the audience teary-eyed, especially in the climax. The film was commercially successful at the box office.

Comments 16
That is the best search engine in the planet http://google.com [Huey Hews] - Apr 20, 2017
SizeGenetics Ultimate Extension System http://www.Sbrwvn30lD.com/Sbrwvn30lD [Frederick Hallinger] - May 08, 2017
http://gobizap.com/index.html [Samara Kragh] - May 08, 2017
Fantastic things here. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Philly diet doctor] - May 08, 2017
You really make it appear really easy along with your presentation however I find this matter to be actually something that I believe I'd by no means understand. It kind of feels too complicated and very vast for me. I am looking forward to your next submit, I will attempt to get the cling of it! http://topcookwarebrands.com/wp-json/oembed/1.0/embed?url=http3A2F2Ftopcookwarebrands.com2Fprivacy-policy2F [Kris Garced] - May 09, 2017
This is a fantastic blog. A fantastic read. Is it OK to share on Tumblr? Keep up the excellent work! I'll definitely be back. https://www.completehomewarranty.com/north-dakota-home-warranty/williston-home-warranty/ [home warranty] - May 09, 2017
Magnificent beat ! I wish to apprentice whilst you amend your site, how can i subscribe for a weblog site? The account helped me a acceptable deal. I had been a little bit familiar of this your broadcast provided bright clear concept http://benefitsofyogurtz.com [Bobbie Iliff] - May 09, 2017
Very nice post. I just stumbled upon your blog and wanted to say that I’ve truly enjoyed surfing around your blog posts. In any case I’ll be subscribing to your feed and I hope you write again soon! http://mobsex.mobi [http://mobsex.mobi] - May 10, 2017
I love this post. Great. http://mobsex.mobi [mobsex.mobi] - May 16, 2017
Apple now incorporates Rhapsody as an application, which is a Good get started, but it is already hampered via the inability in direction of keep locally upon your iPod, and consists of a dismal 64kbps bit selling price. If this adjustments, then it will to some degree negate this comfort for the Zune, nevertheless the 10 songs for every thirty day period will even now be a substantial in addition within Zune Pass' prefer. http://www.media2016.org [media resource] - May 16, 2017
I really like it whenever people come together and share views. Great blog, stick with it! Is it OK to share on Pinterest? Keep up the really good work! https://www.completehomewarranty.com/texas-home-warranty/ [Texas home warranty] - May 18, 2017
great issues entirely, you merely gained a whole new reader. What can Happy Birthday Vikram: 5 all-time best performances of Chiyaan – The Covai Post anyone recommend about your publish which you made a few days ago? Virtually any certain?. judi poker online http://www.feraripoker.org/ [judi poker online] - May 23, 2017
Footwear offer protection for our feet towards various dangerous bacteria that can be found on dirty streets.|Zappos offers totally free transport each methods. Begin looking for websites that cater to people with broad ft. Seasonal sales and unique holiday provides are quite typical in online shoe buying.|Consider be aware also of transport times particularly if you require the shoes correct absent. Don't forget to look for a coupon code before you location your purchase! It has free transport and thirty days return coverage.|Nicely, in Dubai, there are plenty of on-line buying shops. As a outcome, the buyer gets the chance to evaluate broad selection of shoes at 1 go. Do not be frightened to invest money exactly where it issues.|Once you have a tough idea of what you will be searching for, its now time to go to different shoe stores on-line. This ensures that your footwear will usually fit. What's more, there is by no means any rhythm or schedule to it.|You may find a shop that provides discount at all time if you are lucky. Avoid badly produced shoes that are heavy on the feet. Red Tape types include shoes, sandals and slippers.|If you do purchase the wrong size, it is generally easy to return your footwear and get a different size. https://wirisi.com/flats-peas-shoes-160913007.html [online shoe outlet] - May 24, 2017
http://bestonlinetoyshop.com/lamaze-pippin/ [Harrison Releford] - May 25, 2017
Greetings from Idaho! I'm bored to death at work so I decided to browse your site on my iphone during lunch break. I really like the knowledge you provide here and can't wait to take a look when I get home. I'm surprised at how fast your blog loaded on my mobile .. I'm not even using WIFI, just 3G .. Anyways, very good blog! Is it OK to share on Twitter? Keep up the really good work! http://ow.ly/Jol43087Xiq [home warranty uhp] - May 25, 2017
Great stuff. https://wakeupskinnyphiladelphia.com/ [Reyes Mcowen] - May 25, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS