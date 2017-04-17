Happy Birthday Vikram: 5 all-time best performances of Chiyaan

Vikram is one of the finest actors we have today in India. As Chiyaan turns a year older today, here are the best performances of the actor.

Written by Srivatsan

Kamal Haasan is known for pushing the boundaries when it comes to acting or direction. As far as Tamil cinema is concerned, Vikram is one of the few actors who has always pushed the envelope, be it Sethu or his drastic physical transformation for I (2015).

When Kennedy John Victor made his acting debut in En Kadhal Kanmani (1990), his success wasn’t instant. Vikram goes synonymous with hardware and perseverance. In fact, it took nine years for him to achieve the much-needed limelight, thanks to director Bala’s Sethu, which won international acclaim for its solid story. But but fate didn’t spare Vikram as Sethu went through a hell lot before it caught the attention of the audiences.

What’s amusing about Vikram is his varied choice of scripts. He redefined commercial cinema after playing the titular roles in films like Saamy, Gemini, Dhill and Dhool. Even after all these years, the climax scene of Pithamagan leaves us with tears. That’s the impact of a ‘stellar’ performance. In a career spanning more than two decades, Vikram has left no stone unturned. Though he has never failed to impress the audiences with his performance, filmmakers have often failed to feed the actor with a decent script. For the same, Gautham Menon’s forthcoming venture Dhruva Natchathiram is probably the best thing happened to Vikram since Mani Ratnam’s Raavanan.

On Sunday, Gautham released a teaser from the film, which clocked more than 1 million views in 16 hours. Needless to say, John (Vikram) is stylish and flamboyant as ever. Even if the script manages to satisfy half of what it depicts in the teaser, Dhruva Natchathiram is very likely to be a game changer for Vikram, as it will be for Gautham Menon.

As Chiyaan Vikram turns a year older today, we look at some of his best performances that made him what he is today.

Sethu (1999):

Directed by Bala, Sethu gave the much-needed breakthrough in Vikram’s career. The film, which tells the love story between Sethu (Vikram), a college rogue and Abhinaya, ruffled the audiences with its novel theme. The highlight of the film is the climax featuring Vikram with music maestro Ilaiyaraaja’s heartwarming background score. Sethu won the National Award for Best Tamil film, while Vikram earned the sobriquet ‘Chiyaan’. It was remade in Hindi as Tere Naam with Salman Khan, which also remains to be one of Khan’s best performances till date.

Kasi (2001):

A remake of the Malayalam film Vasanthiyum Lakshmiyum Pinne Njaanum starring Kalabhavan Mani in the lead, Kasi opened to rave reviews for its offbeat theme. Several critics praised Vikram’s performance as the eponymous character of a blind singer Kasi. Again, Vikram won the Filmfare Award for Best Actor.

Pithamagan (2003):

In Pithamagan, Vikram collaborated with his peer Suriya, who is also known for pushing boundaries in films. Directed by Bala, Pithamagan is about the friendship between Chithan (Vikram) and Sakthi (Suriya). Upon release, the film received unanimous positive response from critics and audiences for its story, tremendous performances by the lead actors and the songs. Playing the role of a caretaker of a cemetery, Vikram won his first National Award for Best Actor, while Suriya won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Pithamagan was highly successful at the box office.

Anniyan (2005):

Directed by Shankar, Anniyan became an out-and-out money spinner at the box office. In this psychological thriller, Vikram played triple roles as Ramanujam, Remo and Anniyan. The film revolves around Ambi, who who suffers from multiple personality disorder and develops two other identities: a fashion model Remo and a vigilante serial killer named Anniyan. Like most of Shankar’s works, Anniyan too talks about every common man’s problem, be it corruption or violence. Of course, how can we forget the scene where Vikram confronts Prakash Raj, while reacting in three distinct ways. The film won a National Award in the Special Effects category and swept top honours at Filmfare Awards.

Deiva Thirumagal (2011):

Based on the Hollywood film I Am Sam, Deiva Thirumagal tells the story between Krishna (Vikram), an intellectually disabled father and her daughter Nila (Baby Sarah). High on emotional quotient, Deiva Thirumagal left the audience teary-eyed, especially in the climax. The film was commercially successful at the box office.