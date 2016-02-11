Continue reading "HERE IS VIJAY 60 HEROINE…"" /> HERE IS VIJAY 60 HEROINE… | The Covai Post HERE IS VIJAY 60 HEROINE… – The Covai Post
FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Entertainment


HERE IS VIJAY 60 HEROINE…

behindwoods.com
February 11, 2016

Keerthy Suresh’s first film in Tamil was Vijay directed Idhu Enna Maayam last year. The pretty actress later had a hit with Rajini Murugan and is now working with Dhanush in Prabhu Solomon’s film and also in the untitled Sivakarthikeyan project.

It doesn’t seem to stop there for this pretty girl. The damsel’s next is reported to be with Ilayathalapathy Vijay for his 60th film which will be directed by Bharathan. There were quite a few names which were doing the rounds and it has been reported now that Keerthy will be the lady lead for this film. We would keep you posted more on this soon.

Comments 11
"What's up everybody, here every person is sharing such familiarity, therefore it's fastidious to read this web site, and I used to go to see this blog everyday." [eebest8 best] - Dec 09, 2016
Im grateful for the blog post.Much thanks again. Much obliged. [dobre diety odchudzajace] - Dec 13, 2016
Fantastic post.Much thanks again. Cool. [Freelance writing opportunities] - Dec 17, 2016
Hi, i read your blog occasionally and i own a similar one and i was just curious if you get a lot of spam remarks? If so how do you reduce it, any plugin or anything you can advise? I get so much lately it?s driving me mad so any assistance is very much appreciated. http://hobbsport.com/shopcategory/hiking-shoes/ [Kathy Skwarek] - Dec 31, 2016
Enjoyed every bit of your post. Keep writing. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Major thanks for the article post.Really looking forward to read more. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
Thank you for your blog article. Want more. [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com/] - Jan 25, 2017
I think this is a real great blog post.Much thanks again. Will read on... [Beard oil] - Feb 03, 2017
I simply want to mention I am very new to weblog and certainly loved your page. Most likely I’m planning to bookmark your site . You surely come with wonderful article content. Appreciate it for sharing your blog site. [why not try here] - Feb 08, 2017
Really appreciate you sharing this blog.Thanks Again. Really Cool. [kibris bahis siteleri] - Feb 19, 2017
Say, you got a nice post. [best10] - Feb 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS