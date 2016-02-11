HERE IS VIJAY 60 HEROINE…

Keerthy Suresh’s first film in Tamil was Vijay directed Idhu Enna Maayam last year. The pretty actress later had a hit with Rajini Murugan and is now working with Dhanush in Prabhu Solomon’s film and also in the untitled Sivakarthikeyan project.

It doesn’t seem to stop there for this pretty girl. The damsel’s next is reported to be with Ilayathalapathy Vijay for his 60th film which will be directed by Bharathan. There were quite a few names which were doing the rounds and it has been reported now that Keerthy will be the lady lead for this film. We would keep you posted more on this soon.