Hot: Vishwaroopam 2 release plans!

For people who are badly waiting to know about Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 which has not been in the news of late, we bring you something exciting. Looks like this biggie which is waiting to see the light of the day might finally hit the screens this year.

If recent developments are said to be true, the Vishwaroopam 2 team is eyeing a Diwali 2016 release. The film has had few issues which are likely to be sorted out very soon. V2 has a song, few patch works and post production works that need to completed. These aspects are likely to be addressed once Kamal completes his commitments for Sabash Naidu.