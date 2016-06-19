FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Entertainment


Hot: Vishwaroopam 2 release plans!

behindwoods.com
June 19, 2016

For people who are badly waiting to know about Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 which has not been in the news of late, we bring you something exciting. Looks like this biggie which is waiting to see the light of the day might finally hit the screens this year.

If recent developments are said to be true, the Vishwaroopam 2 team is eyeing a Diwali 2016 release. The film has had few issues which are likely to be sorted out very soon. V2 has a song, few patch works and post production works that need to completed. These aspects are likely to be addressed once Kamal completes his commitments for Sabash Naidu.

