Hrithik Roshan to replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake?

AR Murgadoss’ blockbuster hit Kaththi is all set to be remade in Bollywood. If rumours are to be believed, the Kaabil actor will be replacing Akshay Kumar, who was earlier tipped to star in the film.

According to DNA, Earlier, there was speculation that Salman Khan was toying with the idea of remaking Tamil hit Kaththi in Hindi. There were also pictures of Murgadoss and Salman meeting to discuss the project. But that didn’t materialise.

Later, there was news that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the leading role. That also didn’t work out as Akshay has already given his nod to several films and his diary is choc-a-block at the moment. So the producers knocked on Duggu’s door who is now considering the film.

Kaththi is the story of a seasoned convict who has a change of heart and saves a village from being trampled under the weight of corporate politics. The issue of farmers’ suicide is at the heart of the film, which is narrated in a commercial manner.