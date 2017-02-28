FLASH NEWS Tamil Nadu: Most buses still off roads as transport unions’ strike enters third day Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) crew detained, searched in London over ‘security threats’ Sheena Bora Murder Case: Peter Mukerjea’s residence is being raided by CBI, reports We want the Tamil Nadu Assembly to be convened immediately to discuss serious issues like workers’ strike and NEET, says MK Stalin CBI probing FIPB clearance given by former Finance Minister Senior IAS officer arrested by Lokayukta Special Investigating Team (SIT) probing the Janthakal mining case Muslims are practicing Triple Talaq for last 1,400 years & it’s a matter of faith: All India Muslim Personal Law Board to SC I-T Dept conducts raids,surveys at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on charges of benami land deals worth 1,000 cr involving Lalu Prasad CBI raids on at 17 locations across India FIR against Karthi Chidambram, Indrani and Peter Mukerjea in 2007/2008 FIPB approval for INX Media, reports

Entertainment


Hrithik Roshan to replace Akshay Kumar in Kaththi remake?

moviecrow.com
February 28, 2017

AR Murgadoss’ blockbuster hit Kaththi is all set to be remade in Bollywood. If rumours are to be believed, the Kaabil actor will be replacing Akshay Kumar, who was earlier tipped to star in the film.

According to DNA, Earlier, there was speculation that Salman Khan was toying with the idea of remaking Tamil hit Kaththi in Hindi. There were also pictures of Murgadoss and Salman meeting to discuss the project. But that didn’t materialise.

Later, there was news that Akshay Kumar has been roped in to play the leading role. That also didn’t work out as Akshay has already given his nod to several films and his diary is choc-a-block at the moment. So the producers knocked on Duggu’s door who is now considering the film.

Kaththi is the story of a seasoned convict who has a change of heart and saves a village from being trampled under the weight of corporate politics. The issue of farmers’ suicide is at the heart of the film, which is narrated in a commercial manner.

Comments 214
SÃ¥ nydelig det blei!!Jeg elsker den turkis farven ogFaÃ.s¥ntastiske bilder som alltid.Du er sÃ¥ flink du!Ha en knall fin dag sÃ¸te.Klem Marie :) [Shanna] - Mar 09, 2017
I was looking evwhrereye and this popped up like nothing! [Rain] - Mar 12, 2017
My hat is off to your astute command over this topbv-iraco! http://wmxlcogup.com [url=http://luckzezhkhq.com]luckzezhkhq[/url] [link=http://mlgwiyqr.com]mlgwiyqr[/link] [Lilly] - Mar 12, 2017
Why do I bother calinlg up people when I can just read this! [Jacoby] - Mar 13, 2017
historia viagra onda cero [Kellsie] - Apr 14, 2017
car insurance [Brandilyn] - Apr 15, 2017
auto insurance quotes Parsippany NJ [Missy] - Apr 15, 2017
free auto insurance quotes Garden City MI [Buck] - Apr 15, 2017
no down payment auto insurance in Linden NJ [Daveigh] - Apr 15, 2017
list of car insurances in Rego Park NY [Lexus] - Apr 15, 2017
hvordan virker cialis online [Isabelle] - Apr 16, 2017
cialis levitra viagra [Tasmine] - Apr 16, 2017
cialis zonder recept pesto [Elric] - Apr 16, 2017
http://kobcialis20mg.top/cialis-med-tilskud.html [Kaylyn] - Apr 16, 2017
car insurance rates Mcminnville TN [Matilda] - Apr 16, 2017
autoversicherung [Delphia] - Apr 17, 2017
cheapest car insurance in Ridgewood NY [Lakesha] - Apr 17, 2017
cheapest auto insurance Grand Blanc MI [Sequoia] - Apr 17, 2017
car insurance in Fort Pierce FL [Liza] - Apr 18, 2017
non owners car insurance quotes Plymouth MN [Dany] - Apr 18, 2017
cheap auto insurance quotes CA [Aneisha] - Apr 18, 2017
car insurance in angola indiana [Kacy] - Apr 19, 2017
http://www.cerur.org/buy-medical-supplies-online-with-insurance.html [Indian] - Apr 19, 2017
insurance auto auction birmingham [Lynda] - Apr 19, 2017
how to get pokemon go coins free [Gabrielle] - Apr 21, 2017
8 ball pool free coins no survey [Bones] - Apr 22, 2017
how to collect free coins myvegas facebook [Anjii] - Apr 22, 2017
pixel gun 3d how to get free coins [Dorie] - Apr 22, 2017
http://autofinanzierungcom.pw/autokredit-rechner.html [Trevion] - Apr 22, 2017
how to get free coins and diamonds on hay day [Elyza] - Apr 22, 2017
generic viagra [Rose] - Apr 22, 2017
online viagra [Sherry] - Apr 22, 2017
generic viagra [Jahlin] - Apr 23, 2017
nrxgenericviagraonline.top [Dortha] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Jenelle] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Henny] - Apr 23, 2017
online viagra [Prudy] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Johnavon] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Darnesha] - Apr 23, 2017
buy viagra online [Lanette] - Apr 23, 2017
viagra online [Turk] - Apr 23, 2017
purchase viagra [Jayhawk] - Apr 23, 2017
purchase viagra [Eddie] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Jetson] - Apr 23, 2017
nrxgenericviagraonline.top [Ethica] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Kaleigh] - Apr 23, 2017
order viagra online [Dillanger] - Apr 23, 2017
purchase viagra [Davian] - Apr 23, 2017
cheap viagra [Will] - Apr 23, 2017
sildenafil [Gina] - Apr 23, 2017
http://onlinekreditnet.info/online-kredit-vergleich.html [Deandra] - Apr 23, 2017
http://www.fbcgroveport.com/vevw.html [Lavon] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.route66whitemountaingeotour.com/bddkerzhnm.html [Maisyn] - Apr 24, 2017
http://www.janganstop.com/oguhiynupk.html [Kayleigh] - Apr 24, 2017
madden moble free coins [Jasemin] - Apr 25, 2017
http://autofinanzierungz.pw/ [Madge] - Apr 25, 2017
http://www.onlinekreditnet.info/ [Kalea] - Apr 25, 2017
free tremor coins hack [Missi] - Apr 25, 2017
free coins [Taran] - Apr 25, 2017
get free coins on hungry shark evolution [Latesha] - Apr 26, 2017
purchase viagra [Keiwan] - Apr 26, 2017
sildenafil [Takeo] - Apr 26, 2017
http://buyviagrasimplynrx.top/ [Zaylin] - Apr 26, 2017
order viagra online [Genevieve] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra online without prescription [Kayli] - Apr 27, 2017
It's nearly impossible to find educated people on this topic, however, you sound like you know what you're talking about! Thanks maglietta juventus [Yong] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Gertie] - Apr 27, 2017
where to buy viagra [Makalah] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Fantine] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Taron] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Star] - Apr 27, 2017
order viagra online [Milly] - Apr 27, 2017
sildenafil [Lefty] - Apr 27, 2017
viagra online [Jonnie] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Xadrian] - Apr 27, 2017
where to buy viagra [Demarlo] - Apr 27, 2017
cheap viagra [Kassi] - Apr 27, 2017
generic viagra [Rusty] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Jace] - Apr 28, 2017
kreditvergleich [Katherine] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Gracelyn] - Apr 28, 2017
buy viagra online [Chris] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Justus] - Apr 28, 2017
cheap viagra [Adelaide] - Apr 28, 2017
pfizer viagra [Brandilyn] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Jimbo] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Alexandra] - Apr 28, 2017
purchase viagra [Nevaeh] - Apr 28, 2017
generic viagra [Barbi] - Apr 28, 2017
online viagra [Kelis] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra for sale [Chuckles] - Apr 28, 2017
viagra online [Sticky] - Apr 28, 2017
buying viagra online [Christiana] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Darold] - Apr 28, 2017
where to buy viagra [Geri] - Apr 28, 2017
cheap viagra [Turk] - Apr 28, 2017
sildenafil [Howdy] - Apr 29, 2017
buy viagra [Nona] - Apr 29, 2017
buy viagra online [Katherine] - Apr 29, 2017
buy viagra online [Johnie] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Alyn] - Apr 29, 2017
purchase viagra [Flip] - Apr 29, 2017
where to buy viagra [Bobbe] - Apr 29, 2017
buy viagra [Vina] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Sanne] - Apr 29, 2017
http://rbvonlineviagraproviders.top/ [Jayce] - Apr 29, 2017
viagra online [Daisy] - Apr 29, 2017
cheap viagra [Lucy] - Apr 29, 2017
http://buygenericviagranow.top/ [Addrienne] - Apr 29, 2017
generic viagra [Jerry] - Apr 29, 2017
sildenafil [Jonalyn] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Lakesha] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Makalah] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Midge] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Minnie] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Fidelia] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Rochi] - Apr 30, 2017
buy viagra online [Titia] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Barbi] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra cheap [Lorren] - Apr 30, 2017
online viagra [Chaas] - Apr 30, 2017
cheap viagra [Irene] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Boss] - Apr 30, 2017
purchase viagra [Ving] - Apr 30, 2017
generic viagra [Brandy] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Thena] - Apr 30, 2017
sildenafil [Krystalyn] - Apr 30, 2017
online viagra [Lavinia] - Apr 30, 2017
viagra online [Davion] - Apr 30, 2017
where to buy viagra [Philinda] - May 01, 2017
viagra for sale [Nyvaeh] - May 01, 2017
purchase viagra [Taron] - May 01, 2017
buy viagra online [Christina] - May 01, 2017
buy viagra online [Carlee] - May 01, 2017
cheap viagra [Amber] - May 01, 2017
viagra for sale [Jenay] - May 01, 2017
generic viagra [Reignbeau] - May 01, 2017
viagra online [Bunny] - May 01, 2017
buy viagra online [Jeannie] - May 01, 2017
purchase viagra [Marlee] - May 01, 2017
cheap viagra [Tawny] - May 01, 2017
viagra online [Navid] - May 01, 2017
automobile insurance quotes in Suwanee [Lefty] - May 02, 2017
afforadable car insurane in MO [Wiseman] - May 02, 2017
cheap car insurance in Warwick, Rhode Island free quotes [Nodin] - May 02, 2017
http://onlinekreditinfo.top/günstige-kredite-online.html [Chassidy] - May 03, 2017
car insurance comparison quotes Bowling Green [Eve] - May 03, 2017
auto insurance quoteses Daly City [Livia] - May 03, 2017
quotes all car insurance Fort Walton Beach, Florida cheap [Gracelynn] - May 03, 2017
KY compare insurance quotes [Derex] - May 03, 2017
who has the best car insurance rates in Johnson City, Tennessee [Tambrey] - May 03, 2017
compare Pennsylvania auto insurance [Leatrix] - May 03, 2017
privatkredit [Allie] - May 03, 2017
cheapest car insurance Hemet, California reviews [Tike] - May 04, 2017
get insurance quotes online Saint Augustine [Solyn] - May 04, 2017
free insurance quotes for Shreveport, LA [Kerriann] - May 05, 2017
discount auto insurance for HI [Kaylin] - May 05, 2017
Fishers car insurance online quote [Nona] - May 05, 2017
best auto inurance quots in Baltimore, MD [Lakesha] - May 05, 2017
http://kfzversicherungvergleichtech.pw/versicherungsvergleich-kfz.html [Henrietta] - May 05, 2017
http://www.kreditsofort.club/ [Maralynn] - May 05, 2017
http://onlinekreditinfo.top/kredit-online.html [Keyla] - May 05, 2017
low income car insurance Denton TX [Cherry] - May 05, 2017
average car insurance rates in Terre Haute IN [Fantine] - May 06, 2017
auto insurance rates East Stroudsburg PA [Adele] - May 06, 2017
cheap auto insurance quotes Downey CA [Ellyanna] - May 06, 2017
auto insurance rates Castro Valley CA [Bubber] - May 06, 2017
cheap auto insurance [Milly] - May 07, 2017
car insurance quotes Blackwood NJ [Ivalene] - May 07, 2017
cheap car insurance Fontana CA [Cathleen] - May 07, 2017
cheap auto insurance quotes Nampa ID [Celina] - May 07, 2017
auto insurance quotes Metairie LA [Darold] - May 07, 2017
non owners car insurance quotes Three Rivers MI [India] - May 07, 2017
auto insurance Trenton MI [Krystal] - May 08, 2017
full coverage car insurance Jamaica NY [Delphia] - May 08, 2017
full coverage car insurance Orlando FL [Hippie] - May 08, 2017
full coverage auto insurance Richardson TX [Jakayla] - May 08, 2017
full coverage auto insurance Port Orange FL [Julissa] - May 08, 2017
infinite coins hack agario [India] - May 08, 2017
get free coins from spades plus [Caroline] - May 09, 2017
amazon games tiny tower free coins and cash [Magda] - May 09, 2017
where can i download slotomania coin generator [Johnette] - May 10, 2017
ironman 3 game hack [Chyna] - May 10, 2017
blacklight retribution ps4 zen coin generator ps4 [Mircea] - May 10, 2017
android fifa 15 coins free [Chianna] - May 10, 2017
free coins on csgo4fun [Roberta] - May 10, 2017
free coins wizard of oz slots android [Charleigh] - May 10, 2017
how to get free coins on wizard101 [Rose] - May 10, 2017
cheap cheap Pasadena, Texas auto insurance [Lucinda] - May 11, 2017
cheap issurance Columbia, SC [Lyddy] - May 11, 2017
Montgomery, Alabama car insurance requirements [Seven] - May 11, 2017
inexpensive car insurance Springfield [Aileen] - May 11, 2017
cheapest insurance company Bay City, Michigan [Burchard] - May 11, 2017
free car insurance quotes Bakersfield, CA [Lena] - May 12, 2017
compare auto insurance rates Canyon Country [Laneta] - May 12, 2017
quotes all car insurance North Carolina cheap [Bettie] - May 12, 2017
best car insurance in GA rates [Rayonna] - May 12, 2017
car insurance North Fort Myers, FL rates [Jenn] - May 12, 2017
car insurance quotes for a 21 male in Ann Arbor, Michigan [Daysia] - May 12, 2017
auto ins companies in Illinois that do payroll deductions [Tiger] - May 13, 2017
cheapest auto insurance rates for good drivers in Redwood City [Lavon] - May 13, 2017
generic viagra [Kylia] - May 15, 2017
viagra online [Gracelynn] - May 15, 2017
purchase viagra [Marden] - May 15, 2017
generic viagra [Paulina] - May 15, 2017
generic viagra [Snowy] - May 15, 2017
http://finanzierungsrechners.top/index.html [Loree] - May 15, 2017
cheap viagra [Rope] - May 15, 2017
purchase viagra [Alexandra] - May 16, 2017
generic viagra [Caroline] - May 16, 2017
cheap viagra [Jacalyn] - May 16, 2017
cheap viagra [Maggie] - May 16, 2017
buy viagra online [Essie] - May 16, 2017
cheap viagra [Susy] - May 16, 2017
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS