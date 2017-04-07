FLASH NEWS No serious impact in India of global Cyber Attack, National Informatics System (NIC) working fine, says IT Minister RS Prasad Bihar CM Nitish Kumar says BJP should try to build a consensus on the Presidential candidate by talking to all the parties China dismisses India’s concerns over CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road initiative 7 killed, 55 injured in separate bus accidents in Nawada and Gopalganj districts of Bihar Putin says North Korea missile test is ‘counter-productive, dangerous’ Pakistan sends its UAE diplomat to Hague, this diplomat is known to one of the judges at ICJ: Sources Sensex closes at new peak of 30,322.12, gains 133.97 pts; Nifty up 44.50 pts at record 9,445.40. Vedanta Ltd Q4 net profit up 3.4 times at Rs 2,971 crore as against a year ago Polygamy, ‘nikah halala’ also open for adjudication: Supreme Court Pathankot terror attack martyr Kulwant Singh’s younger brother and wife thrashed in Gurdaspur, Punjab

Entertainment


I’d love to do a film with Mahesh Babu one day: Anusmriti Sarkar

Indrani Thakurata
April 7, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative image

You worked with the late Shri Hari sir. How was that experience?

It was a great experience. He played a cameo in “Ishta Sakhi”. He was a very down to earth person. It was such a pleasure to know him and work with him.

After your last release “Heroine” we heard you are getting many projects because of your performance. How do feel?

Yes “Heroine” was a turning point in my life. I was so lucky to have played that role. I now am in the process of choosing scripts.

You began your career in the film industry with Venkai Fry. Was it a natural progression from modelling?

Yes, I started my career with a Telugu film and it was a great experience. In the beginning it was very difficult but I soon learnt Telugu to overcome my handicap. It was not planned but I always wanted to be an actor. And I guess I am quite lucky to get films while I was still modelling.

You work in Telugu and Bengali films effortlessly. How different are the two industries?

Telugu films are technically very sound. They make the films quite fast and are very professional. They like to experiment. Bengali films are more arty. So it’s exciting to work in two different industries.

You are working in four Bollywood films. Could you speak about what’s in store?

Yes I am doing four Bollywood projects. One of them is “Jane yeh Kaisa Ishq ” and it’s a beautiful romantic film with a great massage. Another film is SixX. There are six stories in the film. And it’s a woman-oriented subject. It’s different and interesting. About the other two films, I can’t talk right now.

Can you tell us more about some of your favourite Telugu films?

Baahubali changed everything in Telugu film industry. I have seen Baahubali many times and am waiting for the second part. I loved Magadheera, Businessman and Dookudu. My favourite actor from Telugu film industry is Mahesh Babu and I would love to do a film with him one day. My favourite director from south film industry is Rajamouli.

