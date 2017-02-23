Important info on commencement of Suriya-Selvaraghavan film

Actor Suriya is currently busy shooting for ‘Thaana Serndha Koottam’ directed by Vignesh Sivan which is progressing on a brisk pace. As the film is scheduled for a summer 2017 release the makers are planning to wrap up the shoot very soon.

Now we learn that the versatile star will start shooting for his 36th film directed by Selvaraghavan from April, once he is free from his commitment for ‘TSK’.

The lucrative Suriya-Selva project will be produced by S.R.Prabhu and S.R.Prakash Babu under the Dream Warrior Pictures banner. The film is expected to have Rajul Preet Singh as the female lead.

We also learn that the film will be shot in Chennai, Mumbai, Hyderabad and also some foreign locations.