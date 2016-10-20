Jayam Ravi injured

Actor Jayam Ravi, who is shooting for Bogan, sustained injuries on his shoulders during shooting of a stunt sequence near the city outskirts last night.

Sources say that Jayam Ravi felt pain in his shoulders during the shoot and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. He was given necessary treatment and asked to take rest for some days. The shooting was cancelled.

Produced by Prabhu Deva Studios, Bogan is directed by Lakshmanan. Also in the cast are Aravind Swamy and Hansika.

Music is by D Imman.