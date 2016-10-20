FLASH NEWS Sasikala will have to serve 13 more months in jail if she doesn’t pay Rs 10 crore fine Madras High Court directs Tamil Nadu Election Commission to conduct local body polls before April 30 3 citizens, 3 terrorists killed and several injured in a blast in Charsadda, Pakistan TN CM announces Rs. 2,247-crore drought relief for farmers PM should respect the place he is sitting at. He should respect his designation: Mayawati Sachin Tendulkar arrived to cast his vote at a polling booth in Mumbai with wife Anjali 5 dead as plane crashes into shopping centre in Australia WhatsApp launches photo, video status that expire in 24 hrs Polling for 227 BMC seats underway in Maharashtra India is world’s largest arms importer: Report

Entertainment


Jayam Ravi injured

Covai Post Network
October 20, 2016
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Actor Jayam Ravi, who is shooting for Bogan, sustained injuries on his shoulders during shooting of a stunt sequence near the city outskirts last night.

Sources say that Jayam Ravi felt pain in his shoulders during the shoot and was immediately rushed to a private hospital. He was given necessary treatment and asked to take rest for some days. The shooting was cancelled.

Produced by Prabhu Deva Studios, Bogan is directed by Lakshmanan. Also in the cast are Aravind Swamy and Hansika.

Music is by D Imman.

Comments 8
"But wanna input on few general things, The website layout is perfect, the content material is very wonderful D." [eebest8 back] - Dec 09, 2016
This is one awesome blog article.Really looking forward to read more. Want more. [metody na odchudzanie] - Dec 13, 2016
Appreciate you sharing, great article.Much thanks again. Great. [subwaysurfersgame.net] - Jan 12, 2017
Thank you ever so for you post.Really looking forward to read more. Fantastic. [Lincoln dental] - Jan 13, 2017
Im obliged for the article post.Thanks Again. Really Cool. [mp3 songs] - Jan 18, 2017
I cannot thank you enough for the article.Really looking forward to read more. Awesome. [http://100bestwhatsappstatus.com/] - Jan 25, 2017
I value the blog.Much thanks again. Will read on... [Natural] - Feb 03, 2017
wow, awesome blog.Really looking forward to read more. Keep writing. [bets10] - Feb 21, 2017
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS