Jayam Ravi Starrer Tik Tik Tik To Commence Shooting

Director Shakthi Soundar Rajan had earlier mentioned in one of his interviews that his upcoming venture with Jayam Ravi titled Tik Tik Tik will commence shooting in October. Now it has been confirmed that the movie which is said to be India’s first space film will start the shoot process on October 19, 2016. Tik Tik Tik will be produced under Jabaks movies and has Nivetha Pethuraj for the female lead. D. Imman will be seen scoring tunes for the musical tracks in the movie.

According to reports, three grand sets have been erected at EVP theme park for shooting. They also suggest that the movie will also involve a lot of computer graphics and that producer Hitesh Jabak is leaving no leaf un-turned in maintaining the quality of the technical work involved.