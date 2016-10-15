FLASH NEWS Scarlett Johansson highest grossing actor of 2016: Forbes President Pranab Mukherjee accepts resignation of Najeeb Jung as Delhi Lieutenant Governor, reports AIADMK MP Sasikala Pushpa’s lawyer attacked at party office No alliance with any political party: Mulayam Singh Yadav ₹25 lakh seized from Dubai-bound passenger at Mumbai airport Cabinet Clears Demonetisation Ordinance: People involved in transactions of old notes to face penalty of ₹5000 : Sources People possessing old notes post march 31 to face 4-year Jail term: Sources Former Madhya Pradesh CM Sunder Lal Patwa passes away at 92 after suffering a heart attack Delhi airport staff needs to carry Aadhaar card from Jan 1 2 killed, several injured as Ajmer-Sealdah Express train derails in Kanpur

Jayam Ravi Starrer Tik Tik Tik To Commence Shooting

October 15, 2016

Director Shakthi Soundar Rajan had earlier mentioned in one of his interviews that his upcoming venture with Jayam Ravi titled Tik Tik Tik will commence shooting in October. Now it has been confirmed that the movie which is said to be India’s first space film will start the shoot process on October 19, 2016. Tik Tik Tik will be produced under Jabaks movies and has Nivetha Pethuraj for the female lead. D. Imman will be seen scoring tunes for the musical tracks in the movie.

According to reports, three grand sets have been erected at EVP theme park for shooting. They also suggest that the movie will also involve a lot of computer graphics and that producer Hitesh Jabak is leaving no leaf un-turned in maintaining the quality of the technical work involved.

