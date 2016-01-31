Jo and the Boy- A bit too ambitious to pull off

Jo and the Boy’ actually has a very novel and engaging theme. But ultimately, this novelty in theme is perhaps what did it in, because it became too weighty to pull off. The movie does start off promisingly, but the second half really takes off to a jarringly improbable trajectory, which leaves the viewers uncomfortable.

Shades of ‘Summer n Bethlehem’ Amy is very much evident in ‘Jo and the Boy”s Joan Mary John aka Jo. A sprightly, quirky and high spirited woman who behaves as mature as a 10 year old girl, Jo’s character enlivens the screen. She is a thirty year old animator who aspires to create a character with whom the audience can interact with.

The movie is all about how this childhood dream of hers gets fulfilled through a young boy named Cris. The movie spans the changes that happen in their lives, the ego clashes and emotional upheavals that instant fame brings, the creator-creation conflict et al.

there are too many focus areas and though talented director Rojin tries to knot them all together, the string has not come out neat. All those inspirational maxims feel jaded after a while. The movie runs out of steam especially in the second half as events like the BBC news channel’s arrival at the hill station etc adding a disbelief. There is also the lack of idea about the animation industry or the kind of work that goes on there or the hardships that a professional faces that adds to the kind of reception that the movie would get.

‘Jo and the Boy’ is very reminiscent of Rojin’s previous movie ‘Philips and the Monkey Pen’ in terms of treatment, and elements used like lighting, music, cinematography etc. There is that picturesque feel that the movie has. The hill station, the scenic frame of the misty mountains in every shot is beautiful. There is that fantasy element brought on screen. Manju Warrier looks natural as Jo and Sanoop has also stood on par with her as Cris.

A more careful scripting would have lent the concept a more rounded outcome during narration. Some of the base emotions of the chracters needed a more careful handling. ‘Jo and the Boy’ sure is watchable for its novelty and sincerity, but goes flat in the burden of expectations and weighty theme.

Rating: 2