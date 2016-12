It is well known that Superstar Rajinikanth has a massive fan following in Japan right from Muthu days. Like his previous movies, Kabali will also see a release in Japan. According to Australian distributor Perth Movies, Kabali will be released in Japan by Kalaipuli S Thanu himself. The movie will be released with Japanese Subtitles.

The movie will be hitting the screens on June 1.The audio and trailer are expected to be released by the end of this month.