Kamal Haasan confirms hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ show in Tamil

The latest hot news in the town is that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the star who entertained the audience on the silver screen all these days is now all set to entertain his audience through the small screen. The actor has confirmed that he will be hosting the Tamil version of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Speaking to an online portal, here is what Kamal Haasan has said about his sudden entry to the small screen

” Yes, I am doing Bigg Boss in Tamil. I’ve tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like.”

‘Bigg Boss’ is a reality show where contestants from all walks of life are locked in a common house. They compete with each other to win a cash prize by saving themselves from eliminations based on public votes. The popular show is currently hosted by Salman Khan in Hindi.