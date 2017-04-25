FLASH NEWS Zomato reveals theft of 1.7 crore user records World’s biggest wind turbines go online in UK Google to launch ‘Smart Reply’ for Gmail on Android and iOS Man commits suicide after being harassed by wife in Nashik 6th-placed Man Utd play out goalless draw in 2nd last game Real Madrid a draw away from winning La Liga title Zomato suffers a likely security breach, 17 million accounts ‘hacked’ No possibility of PDP supporting a BJP CM. Kashmir needs a political outreach, not competitive politics: Sources close to J&K CM Defending champs SRH out of IPL as KKR chase 48 in 5.2 overs Union Environment Minister Anil Madhav Dave passes away

Entertainment


Kamal Haasan confirms hosting ‘Bigg Boss’ show in Tamil

moviecrow.com
April 25, 2017

The latest hot news in the town is that Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan, the star who entertained the audience on the silver screen all these days is now all set to entertain his audience through the small screen. The actor has confirmed that he will be hosting the Tamil version of popular reality show ‘Bigg Boss’.

Speaking to an online portal, here is what Kamal Haasan has said about his sudden entry to the small screen

” Yes, I am doing Bigg Boss in Tamil. I’ve tried many different roles in various capacities as an entertainer but never as a host on a television show. Reality television is so far not a reality in my career. I want to see what it feels like.”

‘Bigg Boss’ is a reality show where contestants from all walks of life are locked in a common house. They compete with each other to win a cash prize by saving themselves from eliminations based on public votes. The popular show is currently hosted by Salman Khan in Hindi.

Comments
