Kamal haasan says there were many political interferences!

Kamal Haasan’s Vishwaroopam 2 is finally seeing the limelight, as we all know. The post production works, which began last week, is currently pacing up at a high speed.

Ulaganayagan took to Twitter to share some exciting information regarding the film. He tweeted, “Happy to announce, Raajkamal Films International has taken over the responsibility of bringing Vishwaroopam2 within this calendar year 2017.”

“Take it away lasses and lads. VR2 is yours to enjoy. I persevered in spite of political interferences. Was worth it. For my Nation & me.”

So all fans, gear up to see Vishwaroopam 2 in 2017!