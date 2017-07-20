Kamal Haasan’s next after Bigg Boss

Kamal Haasan is now a busy man, hosting the Bigg Boss show, the talk of the town. Now, he has been brought on board as the Brand Ambassador for the Tamil Thalaivas team in this fifth season of a popular sports league.

Talking about becoming the brand ambassador for Tamil Thalaivas, Kamal Haasan says, “I am honoured to associate myself strongly with this sport. I take personal pride in highlighting the profile of a sport developed by my ancestors thousands of years ago and has now crossed our national borders. Honoured to be the ambassador for Tamil Thalaivas. I am glad the team owners chose me. My dear Thalaivas, fill your lungs with pride and cross the line to take the game across to International adulation.”

Meanwhile, it has also been announced that Kamal Haasan would launch the jersey of ‘Tamil Thalaivas’ team tomorrow (20th July) in the presence of Sachin Tendulkar, Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun and Ram Charan Teja.