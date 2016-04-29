Kamal Haasan’s next titled Sabash Naidu

The title of Kamal Haasan and director Rajeev Kumar’s trilingual family drama has been announced today at the premises of Nadigar Sangam. The movie has been titled as “Sabash Naidu”. Kamal Haasan will be reviving his popular Dasavatharam investigator role “Balramnaidu” in this upcoming film. Actor Brahmanandam will be playing Appa Rao role, who will be seen as assistant to Balram Naidu.

The movie will be simultaneously made in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The story revolves around father-daughter relationship, with Shruthi Haasan playing the daughter of Kamal Haasan. Music will be scored by Ilayaraja and the movie will be produced by Lyca Productions.