Kidaari Movie Review

Plot

Kidaari (Sasikumar) is a loyal servant and man of guard for his master Kombaiya Pandian (Vela Ramamurthy). Being a local don in the surrounding, Kombaiya Pandian tends to earn a lot of enemies who in turn, plan to kill him. Do they kill him? What does Kidaari do? Well, the movie answers these questions with a violent and rustic screenplay.

Screenplay and Direction

Though the story might be a familiar one, the screenplay is where the director scores. The movie moves in episodic structure and every episode adds value to the core plot. The non-linear screenplay, coming from a debut director, Prasath Murugesan is very much appreciable and promising.Though the film is raw and rustic, you get to see emotions conveyed in a subtle manner. Scenes involving the lead pair are beautiful and their chemistry works out good. There are typical Sasikumar dialogues, but you do not see even one friendship dialogue in this movie, which is a regularity in Sasikumar’s films. Kudos to the director for that. The film loses out on its engagement at times due to its slow narration. Had the writing been much stronger, its narration could have worked much better. Being a revenge saga, the movie has many fight sequences, but over a point of time, it gets a little too much, as there is so much violence.

Cast

Kidaari is yet another addition to Sasikumar’s regular rural drama. Right from his entry till the last frame, he has carried the movie on his shoulders and his screen presence works in the favour of the movie. Nikhila Vimal is a lovely selection in the cast who fits into the role perfectly as Sasikumar’s love interest and small town girl. Her attempts to attract Sasikumar are cute. Vela Ramamurthy, who made an impact with films like Komban, Madha Yaanai Koottam, Sethupathi, plays the character of Kombaiya Pandian. He carries the role with ease and perfection, and his mannerisms suit the local don. Suja Varunee and veteran actor Napolean appear in brief cameos. O.A.K.Sundar and Ramasamy do justice to their roles.

Technical

Darbuka Siva makes his debut as music director with Kidaari, and he has given a wonderful background score for the film, which elevates the moods of every scene. ‘Vandiyila Nellu Varum’ and ‘Thalakaalu Puriyalaye’ are noteworthy numbers from the Rajathanthiram actor. S.R.Kathir’s visuals are not only beautiful but also very much supportive of the story. The dutch angle in the very first shot of the movie is the best example for that.The stunts in the film have been very raw and violent. Editing for a non-linear screenplay is a challenge and Praveen Antony has done no mistake with that.

Verdict: A raw and rustic revenge saga that could have been much better with a stronger writing and a faster narration