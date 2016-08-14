FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Lyricist Na. Muthukumar no more

Covai Post Network
August 14, 2016

National Award-winning Tamil lyricist Na Muthukumar passed away in Chennai today. He was 41.

The lyricist had been suffering from jaundice for the last few days. He is survived by his wife and two children.

Muthukumar had won two National awards for his songs Ananda Yazhai Meetukiral (for the movie Thanga Meengal) and Azhage Azhage (Saivam).

Born at Kancheepuram, he aspired to be a film director and had worked as an assistant to filmmaker Balu Mahendra.

Film director Seeman introduced him to the film industry through his movie Veera Nadai in 2000. He shot into fame with Devadayayai Kanden, in Dhanush-starer Kadal Konden (2003) and his songs including Kanpesum Varthaigal in 7G Rainbow Colony (2004) and Veyilodu Vilayadi from Veyil (2006) are very popular.

Muthukumar wrote lyrics for over 1000 films and authored a novel Silk City.

Expressing grief over the death, DMK chief Karunanidhi said he was shocked to hear Muthukumar’s death. BJP state unit president, Tamilisai Soundararajan, placed a wreath on Muthukumar’s body.

Celebrities from the Tamil film industry paid their last respects to the lyricist at his residence.

Filmmaker Seeman too condoled Muthukumar’s passing away.

Actor Kamal Haasan took to Twitter to condole Muthukumar’s death. “Na Muthukumar died at 41. An important Tamil poet who also wrote for cinema. If he lived a little he’d have made the above intro redundant. Miss you my friend.

Thanks for the words you left behind in print. Hope you enjoyed life half as much as we are going to enjoy your poems.”

Actor Dhanush tweeted, “Rest in peace na.muthukumar. Very shocked and saddened. Strength to the family.”

Filmmaker A.R. Murugadoss said, “It’s really shocking… No words.” Noted music composer Devi Sri Prasad said, “He gave beautiful lyrics for many of my Tamil Songs! Can’t believe this news!. May God giv Strength to his family.

When I sing a tune, he used to spontaneously giv me the lyrics on spot!! A great Talent!! A deep loss for Tamil Films.”

Music composer and actor G.V. Prakash Kumar said, “Can’t believe this #namuthukumar is no more… He’s written more than 200 songs in my films A huge loss. May god give strength to his family.”

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia wrote, “You will be missed! RIP to this great soul, my prayers with his family #Namuthukumar. Just can’t believe this.”

Muthukumar is survived by his wife and two children.

