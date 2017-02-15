Marvie Ann Beck: Making our stars look beautiful

If beginnings are anything to go by, then Marvie Ann Beck had a dream beginning. Perhaps that was a divine signal for what lay ahead. For a make-up artist and hairstylist, who can be better canvas for artistry than Aishwarya Rai.

“My first big break was with Aishwarya Rai. She was the newly crowned Miss World then,not a Bollywood star yet,” recalls Marvie.

Marvie adds, “I helped her with colours when she was appearing for the Miss World pageant. Products were not easily available then, so I would make my own colours for her make-up. I created two colours for her which she took with her. Initially, she found the colour a little dark for her skin tone, but when she came back from the pageant she called and told me she had used my colour which matched her skin tone because she had got a tan.”

For a woman who has always dreamt of being an artist, it is a dream come true to work with Oscar winning actors — Hilary Swank and Cate Blanchett, and Bollywood biggies like Kareena Kapoor, Malaika Arora Khan, Sonam Kapoor and Deepika Padukone.

“They are all thorough professionals. Kareena is very choosy about who she gets her make-up done from. So, it was great to work with her. She has fabulous skin.

Sonam is a fashion icon; she has great inputs. And Deepika is very easy to work with. She also has a great skin.”

For someone who sees them bare, conceals their flaws and highlights their assets, what is important today? “Skin colour is second to talent and intellect,” she says.

Talking about talent, Marvie would love to give a makeover to today’s talented young actress Alia Bhatt. “Alia is gorgeous and I feel I can style her differently.” Marvie feels that the actor needs more sophistication and glam quotient in her looks. Is Alia listening?