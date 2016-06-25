Metro Review – A tight thriller

Plot: The protagonist looking for personal revenge tries to bring down a chain snatching mafia.

Cast:

The fresh casting does work for the film in a way that the tension does seem real and we get the feel of witnessing something through a candid camera. Bobby Simha is quite decent. He surely is one actor who is worthy of a case study. His performance always seems to depend on who is wielding the megaphone.

Crew:

The rawness is on your face be it the violence or the action. The eeriness is very much apparent thanks to the cameraman UthayaKumar. Johan’s score does make an impression. The BGM at times does feel a little too fashionable (if that is the right word) given that the events/actors on screen look a little low key.

Direction:

It is very clear that Ananda Krishnan is a very capable filmmaker. Much like Uriyadi this is another tightly packed film with hardly a couple of redundant scenes. An intent in creating interesting characters is very much evident. Be it Bobby Simha’sfriend who is paralysed or the guy who keeps drinking something from a SUBWAY cup and keeps comparing every guy’s face to an animal. The biggest asset is however the mood of the film. There is a definite tension almost throughout. A few questions do arise. Be it how a new guy joins the mafia or how the leading man hunts them down – both happen at ease. There is almost no sweat involved. After the hero’s brother gets into wrong company the household activities are conveniently not shown at all. Wouldn’t the parents who are shown as extremely caring suspect their son’s activities or his stints of absence from the house?

Bottomline :

A tightly packed moody thriller that works well for the most part.

Rating: 2.75/5