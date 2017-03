Gulshan Kumar in association with Abundantia presents the official movie trailer of the upcoming Bollywood movie “NOOR” produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar &Vikram Malhotra. Noor is an upcoming Indian drama film directed by Sunhil Sippy, Starring Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role alongside ,Kanan Gill, Shibani Dandekar, Purab Kohli. The film releases on 21 April 2017.