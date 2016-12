As reported earlier Suriya is teaming up with director Vignesh Shivan for his upcoming film Thaana Serntha Kootam produced by Studio Green Productions. The film is said to be the remake of popular Hindi film Special 26.

Now the team has announced the heroine of the film through. The hot and happening Keerthy Suresh has been roped in to play the female lead in this Suriya starrer. Thaana Serntha Kootam is expected to go on floor in the first week of November.