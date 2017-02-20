FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

Entertainment


Official: Jyothika’s next with director Bala!

behindwoods.com
February 20, 2017

The official announcement regarding Jyothika’s next is out, and she will be collaborating with the maverick director Bala for this yet-to-be-titled film.

The film will be jointly produced by EON Studios and Bala’s B Studios for which the shoot is expected to start from March 1. A leading big star is expected to play the film’s male lead.

More details on this project are expected to come in the following days. An interesting combination to watch out for.

We are not sure if Jyothika had opted out of Vijay 61 due to this project. Let us wait for an official word about this.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS