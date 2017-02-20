Official: Jyothika’s next with director Bala!

The official announcement regarding Jyothika’s next is out, and she will be collaborating with the maverick director Bala for this yet-to-be-titled film.

The film will be jointly produced by EON Studios and Bala’s B Studios for which the shoot is expected to start from March 1. A leading big star is expected to play the film’s male lead.

More details on this project are expected to come in the following days. An interesting combination to watch out for.

We are not sure if Jyothika had opted out of Vijay 61 due to this project. Let us wait for an official word about this.