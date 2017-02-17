FLASH NEWS Don’t be remote-controlled Chief Minister, DMK’s Stalin tells Palaniswami Supreme Court gets 5 more judges, taking strength to 28 Remonetisation process almost complete: Jaitley I’m UP’s adopted son, would do better than its own sons: PM Dimple Yadav campaigns for sister-in-law Aparna in Lucknow Our troops can fight IS, if US opens arms warehouse: Subramanian Swamy UAE announces plan to build first city on Mars by 2117 Man City fined ₹29 lakh for breaching anti-doping rule FIFA wants 2026 World Cup to be co-hosted by four countries

Entertainment


Official: Sivakarthikeyan – Nayanthara movie title is here!

behindwoods.com
February 17, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

The social forums are flooding with birthday wishes for Sivakarthikeyan. Top actors including Dhanush have tweeted to share their messages for the ‘Remo’ actor. Finally, the team has decided to reveal the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film directed by Mohan Raja. The film also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead.

The title of Sivakarthikeyan 11 is Velaikaaran. The film as we know is a commercial entertainer which will have a social angle too. The title suits the mood of the film.

Producers 24 AM Studios took to their Twitter page to inform, “வியர்வை சிந்தி உழைப்போரின் உயர்வை சொல்லும் “வேலைக்காரன்” Happy to announce our new film’s title #VELAIKKARAN @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan”

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest

LATEST NEWS