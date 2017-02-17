Official: Sivakarthikeyan – Nayanthara movie title is here!

The social forums are flooding with birthday wishes for Sivakarthikeyan. Top actors including Dhanush have tweeted to share their messages for the ‘Remo’ actor. Finally, the team has decided to reveal the title of Sivakarthikeyan’s next film directed by Mohan Raja. The film also stars Lady Superstar Nayanthara as the female lead.

The title of Sivakarthikeyan 11 is Velaikaaran. The film as we know is a commercial entertainer which will have a social angle too. The title suits the mood of the film.

Producers 24 AM Studios took to their Twitter page to inform, “வியர்வை சிந்தி உழைப்போரின் உயர்வை சொல்லும் “வேலைக்காரன்” Happy to announce our new film’s title #VELAIKKARAN @24AMSTUDIOS @Siva_Kartikeyan”