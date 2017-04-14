Pa. Paandi movie review

Dhanush can do anything with regard to cinema – act, dance or write; he does them all in admirable standards too. With Pa Paandi, Dhanush tries to put a firm foot into direction for the very first time.

Pa Paandi is about a popular retired stunt master who goes on a road trip in search of his first love. There have been very few films in Tamil that has dealt with the life of old man. Even if there are any, they would mostly talk about their struggles. But where Pa Paandi scores is the tight and light manner it talks about a very intense topic. That’s where Dhanush really proves his mettle as a director.

The entire experience you get from watching a family drama often comes down to the small emotional moments. There are 4 to 5 moments in Pa Paandi, which may not be fresh to all but still would make everyone wear a smile on their face.

With age, not just our perspectives change but also how others look at us. How children who once look upon their elders as heroes, think of them as burden after they age. Our hero Pa Paandi is different, even at his mid-sixties, he is physically and mentally strong. The society calls him an old man, wants him to be locked inside a room and think nothing but his past and die someday. But he has other plans; he wants to live every moment of his life for himself and not for the society or for his children who have their own life to live. Dhanush has shown that a script like this could be given a typical commercial treatment.

Rajkiran is brilliant from the word go, he has played his part so well. Have we seen him speak in English? Here he does. Pa Paandi shows Rajkiran in a completely different form that we have never seen before. Revathi is back in a romantic role after ages and she has carried it with a matured performance. Dhanush too has a meaty role to play in the film. He comes for around 30 minutes. We have seen Dhanush play similar characters in the past and it is a cake walk kind of performance from him. Sean Roldan’s music was a delight and it complemented the script so well.

Simple things like the build-up to Rajkiran or fight scenes could have been composed with little more perfection or more natural to be precise. In fact, the last fight looks a little force-fitted and could have been avoided. You might take some time to relate to the character but once that’s done, you are all in for an enjoyable ride. The first half largely is about establishment of Rajkiran’s character, while the second half talks about his past and also soul-searching experience. A nicely knit plot, in fact!

Pa Paandi is packed with some realistic dialogues and emotions that many could relate to. It has something for everyone. Fathers would like it and so would kids. So it’s a film for family audience who might leave the theatre with some degree of satisfaction.

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 3.0 / 5.0 )

PUBLIC REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 3.5 / 5.0 )