Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh & Chiranjeevi Under One Roof!

By: Avinash Gopinath

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi are likely to attend the ‘Nadigar Sangam’ star cricket match organized here in Chennai on April 17th by the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association. “Invitations have been sent to Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi.

We are expecting them to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament,” a source from the Nadigar Sangam told IANS on Thursday, adding Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will also attend the event.

A total of 48 actors will participate in the tournament, which will feature eight teams. “It will be a knockout-based tournament with six matches,” the source added. The proceeds from this tournament will be used for the construction of a new building for Nadigar Sangam.

This building is expected to bring in revenues, which will subsequently be used for the betterment of ‘Nadigar Sangam’. The television rights of the event is said to be sold for a whopping Rs 9 Crore.