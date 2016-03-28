FLASH NEWS Delhi Lt Governor Najeeb Jung submits his resignation to the Government of India Stop quoting dialogues from Hindi movies: Cong tells PM Modi Rahul Gandhi is trying to be Arvind Kejriwal: BJP Ravichandran Ashwin named ICC Cricketer of the Year SA cricketer Petersen banned for 2 years for match fixing Aadhaar card mandatory for privileged darshan at Tirupati Will not impose or burden any language on students: HRD Min Visa extension denied to Pak man living in India for 49 yrs Virat Kohli named captain of ICC ODI Team of the Year Girija Vaidyanathan replaces Rama Mohana Rao as the new Chief Secretary of TN Govt

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh & Chiranjeevi Under One Roof!

March 28, 2016

Megastars Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi are likely to attend the ‘Nadigar Sangam’ star cricket match organized here in Chennai on April 17th by the South Indian Film Artistes’ Association. “Invitations have been sent to Amitabh Bachchan and Chiranjeevi.

We are expecting them to attend the opening ceremony of the tournament,” a source from the Nadigar Sangam told IANS on Thursday, adding Tamil superstars Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan will also attend the event.

A total of 48 actors will participate in the tournament, which will feature eight teams. “It will be a knockout-based tournament with six matches,” the source added. The proceeds from this tournament will be used for the construction of a new building for Nadigar Sangam.

This building is expected to bring in revenues, which will subsequently be used for the betterment of ‘Nadigar Sangam’. The television rights of the event is said to be sold for a whopping Rs 9 Crore.

