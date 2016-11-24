FLASH NEWS No plan to extract Methane or Shale Gas from TN: ONGC Sreesanth approaches Kerala HC for lifting of BCCI ban HDFC, ICICI and Axis Bank begin to levy cash transaction fee Madras High Court Relief to Coke, Pepsi; Lifts Stay on Water Supply Telangana residential colleges to be open to married women The economy is back on track after demonetisation; Cong’s dream to see the GDP fall by 2% has now been shattered: Arun Jaitley Mumbai Police detains one person for sending death threats to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and his family China is currently seeing a 5th wave of H7N9 bird flu in humans – a virus that was first detected in people in 2013 Osama’s Son-in-Law Killed by CIA Drone Strike: US Official BJP leader Nitin Naveen lodges FIR against Bihar minister Abdul Jalil Mastan for using abusive language against PM Modi

Red hot: Gautham Menon just gave us a mass breaking news!

November 24, 2016

A few days ago, Gautham Menon had disclosed that he is in talks with Vikram for a film and they might collaborate very soon.

During an interaction with Behindwoods team, he made a breaking announcement that he had narrated a story to Vikram and the Iru Mugan actor has given a green signal to GVM.

“He is very keen, I am very keen. I wanted to work with Vikram ever since my first film. There have been so many interactions and discussions in the past. But somehow, I feel if it needs to happen, it will happen in the right time. I believe in that philosophy and I feel the time has come for me to work with Vikram. We have got an interesting idea and he has asked me to work on it. He told me that we can make an official announcement in 5 to 10 days. So that will be my next project.” – Gautham Menon

Now it is almost official that GVM’s next after Enai Nokki Paayum Thotta will be with Vikram. GVM also thanked Behindwoods Gold Medals as the award function helped him to bridge his relationship with Vikram. The talented duo missed working together earlier, but we hope they strike this time like lightning.

All the best to Gautham and Vikram!

