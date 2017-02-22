Red hot: Leading heroine confirms signing Saamy2 with Vikram!

We had reported long back that Trisha is likely to play a pivotal role in Vikram’s cop franchise Saamy 2. Now the ‘Ghilli’ actress has officially confirmed her presence in the film through a tweet which reads,

Her tweet says ‘Double the action’, ‘double the love’. Looks like she will have an extensive role in the film just like the previous edition of Saamy. We will have to wait and see if Saamy 2 has another heroine or not. Stay tuned for more updates!