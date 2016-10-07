Rekka movie review

Rathina Shiva’s second directorial after the yet to be released Vaa Deal, Rekka with Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon in the lead is one among the to-watch movies in the list of this year’s Dussehra releases. The fact that it is VS’s sixth film in his already successful year has lent widespread expectation for this film.So did Rekka lend flight to the expectations of the audience? Find out.

Enna conceptu?

Vijay Sethupathi as Shiva is the Town’s innocent braveheart given to rescuing girls forced into marriages. One such encounter of his earns him the wrath of the badie, Harish Uthaman (David in the film). How does Vijay Sethupathi get out of tussle? Does he get out of it? Ithuthan Conceptu.

What makes up the film?

As templated as it may sound, the film is indeed built block by block with tried and tested bricks. Romance portion between Vijay Sethupathi and Lakshmi Menon is constructed over a base similar to the one in Gilli. Kabir Dulhan Singh plays another baddie in the film, and rivalry between the two baddies pave way for another subplot. The film also follows a flashback portion aimed at explaining the motive behind Sethupathi’s commitment to rescuing lovers from danger.

What works?

Vijay Sethupathi, as usual, doesn’t fail to impress. Given the task at hand of playing mass action, a subject he rarely touches, somehow he has carried it out with a careful sensibility that could be enjoyed. The director has taken care to add sensibility to the plot which adds to the engagement. Songs by D.Imman has worked well but could have been used subtly. A flashback portion involving Vijay Sethupathi in his childhood days add to the comedy factor and was enjoyable.

What doesn’t work?

The script could easily be called as templated. Though the director has taken care to involve sensible emotions and plausible sequences, one would feel that it belongs to a different time, somewhere in the recent past. Secondly, there seemed to be too many subplots involved, which takes the time to connect, leading to a slight confusion and loss of engagement. Especially in a sequence close to the climax, with one baddie fighting the other along with Vijay Sethupathi in the middle, seemed somewhat close to a WWE Rumble. That could’ve been avoided.

Well?

Overall the film is filled with goons going around in Tata Sumos , ‘Panchu Mathiri’ punches from Vijay Sethupathi, and templated romance sequences which seemed to let down audience expectations for something new.

Verdict: Rekka follows the usual template, providing nothing new

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 2.0 / 5.0 )

PUBLIC REVIEW BOARD RATING

( 3.25 / 5.0 )

Average rating of 3 Reviewers