Remo is a romantic comedy film written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The movie has been certified with a clean U from the censor board. Remo stars Sivakarthikeyan and Keerthy Suresh in the lead roles. Music is by Anirudh and cinematography is by P. C. Sreeram. The movie is all set to release on October 7, 2016. The movie is produced by 24 AM Studios.