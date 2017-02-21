Responsible entertainment is cinema : Ashok Selvan

An amalgamation of charming looks and great amount of talent is Ashok Selvan for you. He has proved it as “Kesavan” in Nalan Kumarasamy’s Soodhu Kavvum, moving on to experimenting roles with different shades. He has experienced a near-death incident in his upcoming film shoot. Ashok Selvan talks to Covai Post about cinema and his passion for it.

You came into cinema through short films. How was it then and what’s the change happening?

When I started doing short films it was the time DSLR cameras came into market and made a revolution. I didn’t realize then that it would become such a huge platform for cinema. By the time I was done with my college, many started making short films. It has now become a mode to express art.

How do you select scripts? On an average how many do you reject?

A good script is one that creates an impact within you and makes you keep thinking even two days after earing it. Recently I did two three scripts thinking on the lines of business But it is high time I considered stopping doing films like that. Nowadays many people come to narrate scripts. I hear more than 3 narrations in two days. A senior artist told me that earlier only two narrations used to come in a month. I have rejected a lot of them too. Some take it personally. But at the end of the day the producer is the one who gets affected. People from various fields have started making films. I am not saying it is bad. But if they assist or train and then start making films the result can be better.

As an actor how much of a technical knowledge is important?

Knowing the technology adds to the advantage as an actor. The end result will be much better. Understanding the camera and the angles helps in giving a perfect shot. Though technology is more important for a director, it is equally important for an actor to stay updated.

Is cinema is a responsibility or entertainment?

There is a mild line between both. If it is balanced it will be good. I cannot say this is right and that is wrong. But I feel if we take cinema as a responsibility it will be a good thing. Though we cannot expect messages from all films we can be responsible making films as it a mass medium.

As a young actor who inspires you the most in Tamil cinema?

Rajini sir’s simplicity, Kamal sir’s ways of exploring new things all times and Ajith sir’s struggle in cinema. All keep inspiring me. After coming into cinema I understood Vijay sir’s work. The humour timing and the dance moves are always something I look forward to. Surya sir’s transformation as an actor is another example.

Your most memorable moment in cinema till now?

I will never forget the experience of hearing the audience clap in the theatre when I saw Soodhu Kavuum. It is one of the best moments of my life.

What are your upcoming projects?

Kootathil Oruthan and Sila Samayangalil will be coming this April. I am doing a film with “Metro” film director Ananda Krishnan and an untitled rom-com film is in the line. I am also planning to do a Telugu film.