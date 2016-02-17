Saagasam aka Saahasam – A total Misadventure

Whenever a popular star makes a comeback there is bound to be expectations from the audiences and a great deal of responsibility is forced on the shoulders of the team behind those films to make it work. Prashanth, who once ruled the roost as a romantic and action hero is back with ‘Sagasam’ which sadly does not deliver the desired results for him.

The story is about Raghu (Prashanth) a jobless youth who likes to make quick bucks crosses paths with a mastermind criminal Bittu (Sonu Sood) who is on his way to a bank heist. Raghu foils Bittu’s plans and the criminal is caught by the police. Raghu is now relocated to Coimbatore by the police after staging his death to fool Bittu who has vowed to finish him and his family. Raghu stays in the house of a bumbling policeman Thambi Ramaiah when he meets Madhu (debutante Madhu) and instantly falls in love with her. Enter Bittu again and Raghu leads(!!!) the police force to finally bring him down.

It is many years since Prashanth appeared on the screen and he still looks handsome and the charm is intact and he is the saving grace of this otherwise torrid film. Prashanth is incredibly agile in the fight scenes and also dances in his inimitable style which should surely grab the attention of directors who should cast him in good roles. Debutante Amanda manages to give expressions for a language she obviously is clueless about but does look good in the songs. Thambi Ramaiah, John Vijay and M.S. Bhaskar try really hard to tickle the funny bones and only barely succeed. Sonu Sood as Bittu does a neat job and his deaf mute girlfriend is an interesting bit of casting. Nassar, Kota Srinivasa Rao, Praghathi and Devadarshini are also in the cast.

Thaman’s songs remind many of his old numbers with ‘Desi Girl’ written by Madhan Karky and rendered by Lakshmi Menon and Simbu hummable. The background score is passable . Cinematography by Shaji Kumar is so so and the editing could have been a lot crisper. ‘Sagasam’ is the remake of a blockbuster Telugu movie ‘Julai’ starring Allu Arjun and Illeana D’ Cruz but producer Thiagarajan who is credited with the screenplay and dialogues and debutante director Arun Raj Varma have made this one completely without a single trace of the charm of the original and the second half is so messy that it is difficult to sit through.

One wishes Prashanth try a more mature role, something like what Maddy and Arvind Swamy tried for their comebacks recently.

Verdict : You can give this one a miss if you are not a die hard fan of Prashanth

Rating: 1.5 / 5.0