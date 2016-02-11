Saala Khadoos – Makes A Melodramatic Punch

3 Idiots’, ‘Rang De Basanti’, ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and many such more, R Madhavan has always proved his worth as an actor. His prowess as an actor is not unmatchable, and sadly that proves to be the only saving grace for his recent release, ‘Saala Khadoos’.

After facing sexual harassment charges, Adi Tomar (Madhavan), a boxing coach is transferred from Hisar to Chennai. Here is where he stumbles upon a boxer and his future champion Madi (Reetika). Madi’s sister Lux (Mumtaz) is already a part of the boxing team and is trying her luck in getting a police job, but is beaten by an opponent who has political connection.

Now to take revenge of the injustice done to her sister, Madi too wants to get into the field with the help of Adi. Follows a love story of sorts …

The trailer itself took you back to ‘Chak De India’, with all the corruption and a player turning to a coach to prove his honesty. The only thing different here is the sport. But we still had our hopes high (Madhavan, Rajkumar Hirani, who wouldn’t expect more). A few minutes into the screens and I was pretty much convinced for it to be a treat somehow, but a few minutes more and the movie started to drown into the sea of predictability and so much melodrama. And how much ever I wanted it to, the emotional drama refused to end and the film eventually became feeble and unconvincing.

Madhavan has put in all his sincerity and hard work in the character and it is quite evident with the way his portrays the angry as well as emotional scenes. Ritika is a non-actor, but can easily be tagged better than most so-called Bollywood actresses when it comes to performance. Zakir Hussain is a wonderful actor and plays his part with utmost perfection. Sudha Kongara Prasad’s filmmaking skills are put to test here and he fails. The predictability quotient of the flick is so high and the sequences start to appear clichéd.

The movie tackles the issues of politics, sexual harassment and corruption with a decent approach and the dialogues too are heavy and impactful.

If you are willing to, watch it only for the performances.

Rating: 2.0 / 5.0