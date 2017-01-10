FLASH NEWS Frank Lampard; former Chelsea and England midfielder retires Delhi CBI court acquits all accused including the Maran brothers, in the Aircel Maxis case Govt’s job is not to worry, but to give solutions.In the unrest in Kashmir last year, more than 90 people lost their lives: Ghulam Nabi Azad In budget speech also, BJP didn’t tell how much black money has come after notebandi: Mayawati Oil spill off at Ennore port in Chennai on Saturday morning is spreading rapidly at an alarming pace on coast of Bay of Bengal The Chhattisgarh government sent controversial Bastar IG SRP Kalluri on forced leave; DIG Sunder Raj to take charge Improvised Explosive Device (IED) defused by J&K Police and Army’s 33RR in Awantipora in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Admit card of candidates for Kerala State Eligibility Test (SET-2017) has been released, exam on February 12 An armed man has taken hostages at a hospital in Istanbul,reports 6-storey under-construction building collapses in Kanpur; many labourers feared trapped, 6 bodies recovered from the rubble

Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to be shot in Morocco

moviecrow.com
January 10, 2017

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will be shot in Morocco. This news was revealed by Director Ali Abbas Zafar who is currently in Morocco scouting for the locations for his upcoming film. The locations which Ali Abbas Zafar has shared on Twitter are of buildings which are ruined and half demolished due to war.

Salman and Katrina will again be seen together in the sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.

