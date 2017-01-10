Salman Khan’s Tiger Zinda Hai to be shot in Morocco

Salman Khan & Katrina Kaif’s upcoming film ‘Tiger Zinda Hai’ will be shot in Morocco. This news was revealed by Director Ali Abbas Zafar who is currently in Morocco scouting for the locations for his upcoming film. The locations which Ali Abbas Zafar has shared on Twitter are of buildings which are ruined and half demolished due to war.

Friday Azaan in Marrakesh #Morocco Kick start @TigerZindaHai Location scout. Countdown begins. pic.twitter.com/qRGa9xBr53 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 6, 2017

Freezing early https://t.co/Dt0XpAqY4y tiger and locations in B/W. pic.twitter.com/aFk2gtKtT3 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) January 7, 2017

Salman and Katrina will again be seen together in the sequel to their 2012 film Ek Tha Tiger, which revolved around an Indian spy code-named Tiger, who falls in love with a Pakistani spy during an investigation.

Produced by Aditya Chopra under Yash Raj Films, the film is gearing up for Christmas release this year.