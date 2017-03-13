Sema – First look poster

The first look of actor-composer GV Prakash’s upcoming movie Sema was released over the weekend. Staying with the spirit of Holi which is a festival of colours (and falls today), the movie’s poster too looked bright with a colours-stained wall forming the background. A production venture of director Pandiraj’s home banner Pasanga Productions, the film is being directed by debutant Vallikanth, an erstwhile assistant of Pandiraj. New face Arthana Binu, an upcoming actress in Telugu and Malayalam is making her Kollywood entry with this film.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, Sema has dialogues penned by Pandiraj himself and also starrs Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan and debutant actor Jana among others. The movie has G.V. Prakash for music, Vivek Anand for cinematograohy and Pradeep E Raghav for the edits.