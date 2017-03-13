FLASH NEWS Ramos’ bullet header helps Real Madrid go top of the table Barca follow UCL comeback win with a 2-1 loss in La Liga Defence Minister Parrikar appointed Chief Minister of Goa BJP to announce Uttar Pradesh CM on March 16 All restrictions on cash withdrawal from savings bank account removed from today Craig Shakespeare has been confiermed as Leicester’s First Team Manager for the rest of the 2016/17 season

Entertainment


Sema – First look poster

moviecrow.com
March 13, 2017

The first look of actor-composer GV Prakash’s upcoming movie Sema was released over the weekend. Staying with the spirit of Holi which is a festival of colours (and falls today), the movie’s poster too looked bright with a colours-stained wall forming the background. A production venture of director Pandiraj’s home banner Pasanga Productions, the film is being directed by debutant Vallikanth, an erstwhile assistant of Pandiraj. New face Arthana Binu, an upcoming actress in Telugu and Malayalam is making her Kollywood entry with this film.

Touted to be a romantic entertainer, Sema has dialogues penned by Pandiraj himself and also starrs Yogi Babu, Kovai Sarala, Mansoor Ali Khan and debutant actor Jana among others. The movie has G.V. Prakash for music, Vivek Anand for cinematograohy and Pradeep E Raghav for the edits.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS