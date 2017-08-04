Server Sundaram Release Date Announced !

The release date of Santhanam’s ‘Server Sundaram’ has been confirmed as Septemeber 7th. Santu shared the release poster on his Twitter page along with a line that reads,
“The menu is all ready to be served hot”. He plays a chef in this comedy entertainer directed by Anand Balki and co-stars Vaibhavi Shandilya, Radha Ravi, and Mayilsamy who play prominent roles. Veteran comedian Nagesh’s grandson Bijesh makes his debut with this movie.
