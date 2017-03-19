FLASH NEWS Basis for new India is opportunity to all: PM Modi Rock and roll legend Chuck Berry passes away aged 90 Indian-American ranked fourth among overpaid CEOs in US Delhi taxi drivers to launch own app to take on Ola, Uber Rape victim asked to pay ₹20K to be accepted by community Jat quota agitation: Section 144 imposed across Delhi NASA honours singer Chuck Berry by sending his song to space Dhoni files FIR after phones get stolen during hotel fire Google’s new algorithm shrinks JPEG files by 35% Real Madrid beat Bilbao 2-1 to go 5 points clear of Barca

Entertainment


Shocking! SPB will not sing any Ilaiyaraja song hereafter

indiaglitz.com
March 19, 2017
Image credit : Illustrative Image

Isaignani Ilaiyaraja has apparently sent a Legal notice to Veteran Singer and his long time friend S.P.Balasubramaniam against singing the songs composed by him.

Singers SPB, Chithra, SPB Charan and others are currently taking part in a music concert in various locations in the USA.

SPB in his Facebook post has revealed that Ilaiyaraja has sent a legal notice under the Copyrights act against SPB, Chithra and Charan.

As a result, the multilingual singer has announced that henceforth he will not sing any song composed by Ilaiyaraja in anywhere.

Singers SPB, Chithra, SPB Charan and others are currently taking part in a music concert in various locations in the USA.

SPB in his Facebook post has revealed that Ilaiyaraja has sent a legal notice under the Copyrights act against SPB, Chithra and Charan.

As a result, the multilingual singer has announced that henceforth he will not sing any song composed by Ilaiyaraja in anywhere.

Comments 0
Add A CommentLatest
thandoraa

LATEST NEWS