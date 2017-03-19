Shocking! SPB will not sing any Ilaiyaraja song hereafter

Isaignani Ilaiyaraja has apparently sent a Legal notice to Veteran Singer and his long time friend S.P.Balasubramaniam against singing the songs composed by him.

Singers SPB, Chithra, SPB Charan and others are currently taking part in a music concert in various locations in the USA.

SPB in his Facebook post has revealed that Ilaiyaraja has sent a legal notice under the Copyrights act against SPB, Chithra and Charan.

As a result, the multilingual singer has announced that henceforth he will not sing any song composed by Ilaiyaraja in anywhere.

