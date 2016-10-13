Shraddha Kapoor and Siddhanth Kapoor begin shooting for Haseena

Shraddha Kapoor who is currently busy with Rock On 2 promotions has finally started shooting for next titled “Haseena- The Queen of Mumbai”, the biopic on don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. Shraddha Kapoor had took to twitter and share this information.

The film will be directed by Apoorva Lakhia and will cover Haseena;s life from age 17 to 40. Shraddha Kapoor’s elder brother will play the role of Dawood in the movie. Earlier Sonakshi Sinha was supoosed to play the lead role but later she opted out and subsequently Shraddha was roped in.