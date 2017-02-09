Si3 movie review

Durai Singam (Suriya) as we know is a powerful cop, a loud cop who likes to find a permanent solution to an issue. Someone who thinks big and doesn’t mind going to any extent to taste success. His practices might not always be legal but his main purpose would be for a greater good.

The Singam franchises are superficial cop stories. To enjoy it, you will have to distance yourself from reality. The treatment could be loud and not practically possible, but you get 100% action packed fun. This edition of Singam is no different when it comes to entertainment.

When you are going to bring back a powerful character like Durai Singam, you definitely need a strong and never-heard-before story. It has an interesting core story and Hari has done full justice to the script with an engaging screenplay.

Soori’s comedy doesn’t work what so ever. In most Hari films the comedy slows the tempo of the film. Though Hari has understood that and reduced the number of comedy scenes, none of the few that were shown in this film attracts you and sometimes even annoys you. The editor does have a major work to do as he has so many scenes to maneuver around than a normal commercial film. Though you laud him for giving us a crisp product, we also need to point out the fact that the final product is not smooth and few scenes get over even before it starts.

Durai Singam looks just like how he was 7 years ago in Singam 1. It is fascinating to see how someone could maintain his looks. Suriya has given it all, be it the fierce dialogue delivery or his mannerisms. This is Suriya’s best performance since Singam 2. Durai Singam is now a part of Suriya’s life and we believe he continues this franchise.

Does Hari create the purpose of a second heroine because we have seen enough romance between Suriya and Anushka in the earlier parts? We think that is why he created Hansika’s role in Singam 2 and Shruti Haasan in this movie. Though Shruti Hassan has a more significant role to play here, her comedy portions with Shari and a couple of her romantic scenes were a distraction.

A script as intense as Si3 actually doesn’t need any songs. Songs hamper the pace of the film especially when none of the songs make a significant impact. Even the background doesn’t quite solve the purpose. Hari’s dialogues are rhyming as usual and work well for the film. But negative remarks against Australia could have been avoided.

Verdict: Duraisingam strikes again! Suriya and Hari don’t disappoint you in this Singam franchise.

BEHINDWOODS REVIEW BOARD RATING : 2.75 / 5.0

PUBLIC REVIEW BOARD RATING : 3.5 / 5.0