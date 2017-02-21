Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha begin shoot of ‘Ittefaq’ remake

FLASH NEWS India has amazing entrepreneurial energy, says Microsoft CEO DMK moves Madras High Court challenging trust vote Kohli 1st Indian athlete to sign a ₹100 cr deal with a brand TN CM gives his consent to close further 500 TASMAC shops 5000 Houses at a cost of 1lakh 70 thousand per house to be constructed for fishermen 50℅ subsidy for working women to buy two wheeler: TN CM Maternity assistance increased from Rs 12,000/- to RS.18,000/- Local Body Elections to be held by May 15th UP Elections2017: Congress to approach poll panel against PM Modi’s remark PM Modi speaking at a public meeting in Orai, Uttar Pradesh

moviecrow.com
February 21, 2017

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha begin shooting for the remake of the 1969 classic. The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra. Actor Sidharth shared this information on his twitter page

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha come together for the first time to play the lead roles in the film, which originally starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. German cinematographer Michael Luka is working on this film. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.

