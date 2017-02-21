Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha begin shoot of ‘Ittefaq’ remake

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha begin shooting for the remake of the 1969 classic. The film which is a remake of 1969 film directed by Yash Chopra by the same name is also being helmed by the late director’s nephew Abhay Chopra. Actor Sidharth shared this information on his twitter page

Sidharth Malhotra and Sonakshi Sinha come together for the first time to play the lead roles in the film, which originally starred Rajesh Khanna and Nanda. German cinematographer Michael Luka is working on this film. The film is being produced by Dharma Productions and Red Chillies Entertainment.