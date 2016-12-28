SRK and I have many similarities: ABHILASH KUMAR

A chocolate boy who debuted as a negative character in Ghayal Once Again with Sunny Deol is newbie to watch out for. With interesting projects under his belt, he promises to entertain us with his acting.

Tell us something about your childhood.

I am from Delhi. I studied in Delhi University. I was always interested in acting. I was part of the dramatic society in Delhi. After my graduation in 2012, I made my small screen debut with Channel V, Best Friends Forever, where my work got noticed.After that I worked in Yeh Hai Ashiqui–SiyapaIshq Ka along with RithvikDhanjani. My Bollywood debut happened with Salt and Pepper.

How was it working with Channel V?

It was a learning experience. Each experience only teaches you to get better.

Were you always interested in acting?

I come from a creative family. My father is a musician, I have always been surrounded by creative people. So, this was a natural outcome

Who do you look upto as an actor?

I am a huge SRK fan. I believe that we have many similarities. We both are from Delhi, studied in Delhi University, worked for the small screen before debuting in the big screen in a negative character. He is my all-time favourite.

What are the key qualities for an actor?

The most important thing is the willingness to learn. He should be patient and confident.

You worked with Sunny Deol, how was the experience?

The experience was really good. He saw the character in me, he was convinced that I could pull it off as a baddie. No one believed that with my kind of looks I can play a negative character. But it was his conviction that made it possible.

Who are your favourite directors? And your dream co-star?

Sanjay LeelaBhansali, Imtiaz Ali are two of my favourites. Dream co-star is DeepikaPadukone.

What genre are you most looking forward to work in?

I want to play a college-going character because I know I will be good at it. I want to romance on-screen.

The latest movie you really liked.

Dear Zindagi