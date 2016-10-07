SRK’s Raees trailer to release on his birthday

Bollywood Baadshah Shah Rukh Khan’s much anticipated film Raees is coming up with yet an another innovative trailer in the month of November. The superstar has decided to unveil the trailer of his forthcoming film ‘Raees’ on his birthday.

According to DNA India, Shah Rukh Khan will unveil ‘Raees’ around Khan’s birthday on 2nd November but it will be without leading lady, Mahira Khan.

A source told the publication, “SRK and co-producer Ritesh Sidhwani do not want any comparisons made with any other film. So, they will release their trailer a few days after Kaabil. But the bigger worry for SRK isn’t Kaabil as much as it is the trailer of Aamir Khan’s Dangal (also out on Diwali).”

The source added, “Not just that, Aamir will also release the trailer a few days before Diwali, so there is double the buzz. Shah Rukh wants the hype around those two trailers to end before he releases his film’s trailer the week after. He will screen the trailer for the media in the day, release it on social media after that and at night, his close friends will get to watch it at his birthday bash at his residence, Mannat.”

Raees features Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Mahira Khan in the lead roles. In Raees, Shah Rukh Khan will essay the character of a bootlegger. The film directed by Rahul Dholakia is slated to release during the Republic Day 2017 weekend.