Superstar Kamal Haasan joins Twitter!

New Delhi: Noted film actor Kamal Haasan rightly chose the 67th Republic Day of the country as the day when he officially joined the micro-blogging site Twitter. The superstar, who has featured in many blockbuster hits both in South as well as Hindi film industry, wished the countrymen on Republic Day with a tweet video.

The actor has already crossed 30, 000 followers mark in just a day. The video shows him singing the national anthem ‘Jana Gana Mana’ in full patriotic fervour. Also, his daughter Shruti Haasan seemed too happy with her dad joining the social media bandwagon. She tweeted: