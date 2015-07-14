Suriya-starrer Masss to get a new name?

The much-anticipated Tamil film Masss, which releases May 29, might go in for a name change.

The Suriya-starrer recently got a U-certificate from the censor board. Reports suggest that if the makers of the film change the name to a Tamil word, they may get tax exemption provided by the Tamil Nadu government.

The film has thus far gone with the title Masss. But since Thursday, the team has added a caption Masss Engira Massilamani, according to Sify.com. Sources add that the film’s producers will soon apply for tax exemption based on the title change.

Masss stars Nayantara and Pranitha as its female leads. The music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja while RD Rajasekhar is the cinematographer. The film will be distributed by Eros International.